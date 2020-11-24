This is all you really need to know about the passing game of the Baltimore Ravens: the New York Jets, the winless, at-times-laughable Jets, have 52 fewer passing yards on the season.

That has to be beyond repulsive for Ravens fans, especially considering this was supposed to be a year when Lamar Jackson improved as a passer following his MVP win last season. Jackson remains one of the game's dynamic players, but he hasn't progressed as a passer this season.

In fact, as a whole, the entire passing game has gone in the opposite direction. The Ravens lead the league in rushing, but they are 31st in passing. That's not anything close to the type of balance teams crave.

It's why they have lost three of the last four games to fall to 6-4, which would keep them out of the playoffs if they started today. The Ravens are down to 12th in my Power Rankings this week heading into a big game Thursday night with the Steelers.

After throwing 36 touchdown passes and six picks last season, Jackson has just 15 and six so far this season. He hasn't passed for over 300 yards in a game this season and has six games under 200 yards passing.

That is not a formula for winning games in a pass-happy league. So what happened? Have teams figured out the run-heavy scheme, led by his dynamic legs? Maybe. They aren't playing as much base defense against him as in the past, but Jackson simply isn't throwing it as well.

Craving even more NFL coverage focusing on previews, recaps, news and analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Pick Six podcast for a daily dose of everything you need to follow pro football.

I think he is capable of picking it up, but it's time the Ravens let him throw more on first down. Jackson has 90 passes on first down. By comparison, Kyler Murray and Josh Allen, two other mobile quarterbacks who use their legs a lot, have significantly more first-down throws. Murray has 145 and Allen has 128. Now I know those teams have thrown it more, but the Ravens need to do so as well.

It's time for the Ravens to let Jackson operate more like the Cardinals use Murray. Arizona is a run-heavy team as well, but they let Murray throw it more on first down, which is big for a quarterback's confidence and success. Jackson is completing 71.1-percent of his passes on first down, so that's a sign he could succeed more with first-down throws.

Leading the league in rushing is nice and all, but unless you can throw it consistently in the NFL these days it won't matter. I say it all the time: You throw to score and you run to win. It's time the Ravens let Jackson throw to score more on early downs. Then if he doesn't succeed, they have a major problem. Until then, we have don't know at all.