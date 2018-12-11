NFL Week 15 Power Rankings: Dolphins are in the AFC playoff race thanks to Adam Gase's coaching

The "Miracle in Miami'' improved the Miami Dolphins to 7-6 on the season. And with that impractical victory over the New England Patriots, if the Dolphins win out, getting to 10-6, they could very well be in the playoffs.

How is that possible?

How does a team that lacks great talent, and starts a quarterback who most want replaced, find itself in a playoff race?

The answer is coach Adam Gase.

In his third season with the Dolphins, he has taken his team, one that doesn't always look pretty, and turned them into a contender in December. When you scan the roster, most likely you, too, will wonder as well how the Dolphins are in the playoff race.

Sorry to interrupt your reading, but just a quick PSA here. We have a pretty amazing daily NFL podcast you may not be aware of. It's hosted by Will Brinson and it's all the things you're looking for: news, fantasy, picks, really, just football stuff for football people. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play.

Gase's approach, direct and confident in his own abilities, has him among the best coaches in the league this year. That's right, among the best.

Who saw this coming?

The Dolphins are 13th in my Power Rankings this week heading into a big game at Minnesota against the Vikings. If they can win that, they close with winnable games against the Jaguars at home and then on the road at Buffalo.

Is it possible they run the table? It certainly isn't out of question, but just being in this position is impressive for Gase. All the talk about his potential firing needs to be silenced.

The Dolphins are in the playoff race. You might not have thought it possible, but I guarantee you Gase did, which is probably why his team is there now in the first place.

Stream Thursday's game and all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.