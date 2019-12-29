NFL Week 17 playoff standings, scenarios: Titans snuff out playoff hopes of Raiders, Steelers

The final week of the NFL season is underway and the drama is high. Through the afternoon games, we know all the playoff teams, and only the NFC West is up for grabs at this point, with the Seahawks and 49ers set to do battle on Sunday night.

The Titans are in, the Steelers and Raiders are out -- after Oakland's parlay fell short -- and all that's left is whether or not the Seahawks or 49ers wins the NFC West.

AFC Playoffs

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 1 AFC seed: CLINCHED. The Ravens clinched the top overall seed in the AFC in Week 16 and then blew out the Steelers for fun in Week 17.

Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 2 AFC seed: The Chiefs got a miracle! Not only did they dispatch of the Chargers at home, but they also got a win from the Dolphins over the Patriots in New England to secure the second seed in the playoffs. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Patriots and thus are the No. 2 seed. The will host the highest (read: best) remaining seed in two weeks.

New England Patriots (12-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 3 AFC seed: The Patriots fell to the No. 3 seed after losing at home to the Dolphins. They will play the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans next weekend. They lose the tiebreaker to the Chiefs because of their head-to-head loss.

Houston Texans (10-6)



Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 4 AFC seed: The Texans lost to the Titans on Sunday and thus are relegated to the No. 4 seed. They will host the Bills next weekend in a wild-card game.

Buffalo Bills (10-6)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No

No. 5 AFC seed: The Bills were locked into the fifth seed coming into Week 17 and they leave as the fifth seed. They will head to Houston next week to play the Texans on Wild Card Weekend.

Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No

No. 6 AFC seed: The Titans beat the Texans fairly handily and as such ended up as the No. 6 seed, eliminating the Steelers and Raiders from the playoffs. They will go to New England and play the Patriots next weekend.

NFC Playoffs

Green Bay Packers (13-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 1 NFC seed: If the Seahawks win, Green Bay will be the No. 1 seed thanks to its tiebreaker over the Saints by virtue of conference record.

No. 2 NFC seed: If the 49ers win, Green Bay will be the No. 2 seed because of the conference record tiebreaker over New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints (13-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 2 NFC seed: If the 49ers lose, the Saints will be the No. 2 seed, falling behind the Packers by virtue of its conference record. The Saints can get here with one of the 49ers and Packers losing if they win. New Orleans loses a tiebreaker to both the Packers (via conference record) and 49ers (head-to-head).

No. 3 NFC seed: If the 49ers win in Week 17, New Orleans will be the No. 3 seed.

San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (Week 17 is a division title game)

The 49ers will likely either be the No. 1 seed or the No. 5 seed -- Philly is locked into No. 4 and the Vikings are locked into No. 6 -- barring a Sunday night tie. It's unlikely Pete Carroll would play for a tie as it would concede the division, but it is a possibility.

No. 1 NFC seed: If the 49ers beat the Seahawks, they will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

No. 5 NFC seed: If they lose to Seattle, the 49ers will be a wild card team.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? Yes

No. 4 NFC seed: The Eagles showed up and smashed the Giants, guaranteeing them a playoff berth by virtue of winning the division. They will host the loser of 49ers-Seahawks in Philadelphia next weekend.

Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No (Week 17 is a division title game)

No. 3 NFC seed: If the Seahawks win, then Seattle will be the No. 3 seed as they're a full game behind the Packers and Saints.

No. 5 NFC seed: If the Seahawks lose to the 49ers, they will be the No. 5 seed.

Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

Clinched playoff spot? Yes

Division winner? No

No. 6 NFC seed: The Vikings lost to the Packers so they were locked into the No. 6 seed heading into Week 17, unable to catch the Seahawks (head-to-head) or 49ers (already at 12 wins). Minnesota will be heading to play the No. 3 seed, either the Saints or the Seahawks unless the Sunday night game finishes in a tie.