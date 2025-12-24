1 Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams QB

2 Drake Maye New England Patriots QB

Drake Maye balled in the first fourth-quarter comeback win of his career with his first 300-yard passing game: 380 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 31 of 44 passes in a 28-24 Patriots victory. His overall body of work this season keeps him at No. 2 this week. Maye leads the league in completion percentage (70.9%) and is on pace to be the youngest player to lead the NFL in that statistic since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. He also leads the league in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.23) while ranking second in yards per pass attempt (8.7) and third in passer rating (108.5). (No change)

3 Josh Allen Buffalo Bills QB

Josh Allen has cooled off of late with 147 total yards and no touchdowns in the last two games. He's still one of the best quarterbacks in football. (No change)

4 Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott is third in the NFL in passing touchdowns (28) while piloting the NFL's No. 5 scoring offense (28.3 points per game). Prescott threw for 244 yards passing while completing 21 of his 30 throws in a 34-17 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. He's been the constant in a season of turbulence in Dallas (+1)

5 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

The Bears knocked Jordan Love out of Week 16 early with a helmet-to-helmet hit that sent the Packers quarterback into concussion protocol. He's still played top-five caliber football this season. Love ranks fourth in the NFL in touchdown-to-interception ratio (23-6), seventh in passer rating (101.2) and third in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.22). Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot Ravens on Saturday, and Love could start. He was a limited practice participant (-1)

6 Jared Goff Detroit Lions QB

Jared Goff remains consistent with 32 passing touchdowns (the second most in the NFL), a 109.4 passer rating (the second best in the NFL) and the fifth-best expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.19) in the league. He is dependent on his supporting cast and the structure of his offense, but he's been a bright spot in a letdown year for Detroit. Goff has 300 passing yards in three consecutive games. (No change)

7 Justin Herbert Los Angeles Chargers QB

Justin Herbert is a miracle worker. Without starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, Herbert is being pressured on 42.4% of his dropbacks, the highest rate in football. He is overcoming a limited offensive line, offensive coordinator Greg Roman's simplistic passing concepts and a surgically repaired left hand to help power the Chargers to the AFC's top wild card spot (+1)

8 Sam Darnold Seattle Seahawks QB

Sam Darnold had a roller-coaster performance in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime victory over the Rams to seize control of the NFC's top seed. His league-leading 18 turnovers are holding him back from being truly considered a top-five quarterback, but his league-leading 8.7 yards per pass attempt, expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.11, 10th best in the NFL) and passer rating (100.6, eighth best in the NFL) have him locked into the top 10. (-1)

9 Joe Burrow Cincinnati Bengals QB

Joe Burrow roared back with an immaculate performance in a 45-21 win at the Dolphins in Week 16: He threw for 309 yards and four passing touchdowns on 25 of 32 passing. He is now the third-fastest player in NFL history (75 games) to reach 150 career passing touchdowns, behind only Dan Marino (62 games) and Patrick Mahomes (63 games). (+4)

10 Brock Purdy San Francisco 49ers QB

The 49ers are on a five-game winning streak and enter Week 17 as the NFC's top wild-card team with an 11-4 record, in large part due to quarterback Brock Purdy. During the team's five-game winning streak, which coincides with his return from a turf toe injury, Purdy leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.2%), passer rating (110.0) and first-down rate (48%). A whopping 47% of his throws are going for a first down this season, which is the highest by any quarterback in the last 35 seasons. (+4)

11 Caleb Williams Chicago Bears QB

Caleb Williams had a rocky start in the Bears' 22-16 overtime home win over the Packers, but he finished strong. Ninety-nine of Williams' 250 yards and both of his touchdowns came in the final two minutes of regulation/overtime. Williams has three consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns, tied for the longest streak of his career, and he's just 600 yards away from becoming the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history. (No change)

12 Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers still has the juice at 42 years old. The four-time NFL MVP has been cooking during the Steelers' three-game winning streak: Rodgers is completing 72% of his passes and averaging 258 passing yards per game with four passing touchdowns and no interceptions. The last time he had a three-game stretch like this was the 2021 season, the last time he took home league MVP honors. (No change)

13 Trevor Lawrence Jacksonville Jaguars QB

Trevor Lawrence found his groove in first-year head coach Liam Coen's offense. Jacksonville has won six consecutive games, including becoming the first team to win in Denver against the Broncos this season in Week 16. Lawrence leads the NFL in both passing yards per attempt (8.4) and total touchdowns (19) during the Jaguars' six-game winning streak, and he's thrown for a career-high 26 passing touchdowns this season. (+2)

14 Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson left in the second quarter of the Ravens' narrow "Sunday Night Football" home defeat against the Patriots with a back injury and didn't return. Jackson is having an up-and-down season with eight passing touchdowns to five interceptions over the last eight games. In Jackson's 21 games prior, he threw 51 passing touchdowns to five interceptions. (-4)

15 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans QB

C.J. Stroud struggled to move the football against the 2-13 Raiders in Week 16. The Texans didn't score an offensive touchdown in the first half, and his lone touchdown pass came on a 1-yard toss to tight end Dalton Schultz, the only offensive touchdown of the game for Houston. Stroud has helped lead the Texans to wins in seven of the last nine games while throwing 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions in that span. (-6)

16 Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles QB

Jalen Hurts was efficient in the Eagles' 29-18 NFC East-clinching victory at the Commanders on Saturday. He completed 22 of his 30 throws for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts' 24 passing touchdowns this season are the most by an Eagles player since Carson Wentz's 33 in 2017. (+1)

17 Bryce Young Carolina Panthers QB

Don't look now, but Bryce Young has powered the Carolina Panthers (8-7) to the NFC South division lead through 16 weeks. He outdueled Baker Mayfield with an efficient 191 yards passing and two passing touchdowns while completing 21 of his 32 throws. Young's ability to throw on the run made all the difference Sunday. Carolina is now just one more win and one more Tampa Bay loss away from its first NFC South title since their NFC championship season in 2015. (+4)

18 Baker Mayfield Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB

Baker Mayfield is in free fall. After throwing 12 touchdowns to just one interception in the Buccaneers' first six games, he's thrown 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions over Tampa Bay's last nine games. He also threw the game-sealing interception with 42 seconds left to knock the Buccaneers out of first place in the NFC South. He is fortunate to have a game at the Dolphins this week to get right before a Week 18 rematch with the Panthers. (-2)

19 Bo Nix Denver Broncos QB

Bo Nix is a unique quarterback. He's the only player this season with more than 3,600 passing yards (3,608, the sixth best in the NFL) and a completion percentage under 65% (63.2%, 22nd in the NFL). In the Broncos' 34-20 home loss against the Jaguars, Denver's last five full drives went like this: punt, fumble, field goal, interception and turnover on downs. Nix's inefficient performance (28 of 47 for 352 yards, one touchdown and one interception) played a key part in the Broncos' defeat. (-1)

20 Tyler Shough New Orleans Saints QB

Tyler Shough set a Saints single-game rookie passing yards record with 308 yards and a touchdown in a 29-6 victory over the Jets in Week 16. He's been producing nicely during the Saints' three-game winning streak with 241.3 passing yards per game, 31.7 rushing yards per game, four total touchdowns and one turnover during the longest single-season winning streak for the Saints since 2022. (-1)

21 Cam Ward Tennessee Titans QB

Cam Ward is fresh off the best game of his career in the Titans' 26-9 victory over the Patrick Mahomes-less Chiefs. He completed 21 of 28 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns for a season-high 75% completion percentage. This was also Ward's first game with more than 200 passing yards and at least two passing touchdowns. He is finding his footing with three consecutive games with multiple passing touchdowns. (+3)

22 Jaxson Dart New York Giants QB

Jaxson Dart hasn't been the same since Brian Daboll's firing. He had the worst game of his career with 33 passing yards and an interception on 7 of 13 passing. On the ground, he contributed just seven yards on two carries, as Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores had Dart in the torture chamber. (-2)

23 Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons QB

Kirk Cousins might be over the hump from his Achilles injury. He had his first game with multiple passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown since 2022 in the Falcons' 26-19 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. (-1)

24 Jacoby Brissett Arizona Cardinals QB

Jacoby Brissett's overall stats this season are solid (2,911 passing yards, the most in the NFL since becoming a starter in Week 6), but they're not impactful, with a significant amount of his production occurring with the game out of reach. The Cardinals have lost nine of his 10 starts, with the only victory coming against the Cowboys. Losing to Brissett caused Dallas to trade for All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and Bengals veteran linebacker Logan Wilson. (-1)

25 Philip Rivers Indianapolis Colts QB

Philip Rivers had the 49ers' defense out of sorts in the first half of an eventual 48-27 defeat. He threw for 277 yards -- 121 in the first half -- two touchdowns and a pick-six on 23 of 35 passing. That performance indicated he would have suitors if he decided to keep playing football in 2026. (+2)

26 Geno Smith Las Vegas Raiders QB

Yes, Geno Smith co-leads the NFL in interceptions with the benched Tua Tagovailoa, but he performed well overall against the Texans' No. 1 defense, throwing for 201 yards, two touchdowns and a pick-six on 16 of 23 passing in a narrow 23-21 defeat. Not bad in his first game back after missing Week 15 with a shoulder injury. (N/A)

27 Shedeur Sanders Cleveland Browns QB

Shedeur Sanders and the Browns ended up with a one-score defeat against Josh Allen and the Bills despite Sanders not playing his best ball: 157 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 20 of 29 passing. (+1)

28 Chris Oladokun Kansas City Chiefs QB

Chiefs third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards in relief of the injured Gardner Minshew on Sunday. The 2022 seventh-round pick of the Steelers has been on the Kansas City practice squad for the last four seasons, and he's primed for his first career start on Christmas Day against the Broncos. (N/A)

29 Josh Johnson Washington Commanders QB

Josh Johnson came off the bench after Marcus Mariota went down with an injury against the Eagles, and he looked like a 39-year-old, third-string quarterback, throwing for 43 yards and an interception on five of nine passing. It's looking like he'll be the fourth-oldest quarterback to start a game this season behind Philip Rivers (44), Aaron Rodgers (42) and Joe Flacco (40). (N/A)

30 Quinn Ewers Miami Dolphins QB

Quinn Ewers had a rocky first career start in a 45-21 home loss against the Bengals, throwing for 260 yards and two interceptions on 20 of 30 passing against the NFL's worst scoring defense. (+1)

31 Brady Cook New York Jets QB

Brady Cook is playing like the undrafted rookie that he is, with two losses, one touchdown and four interceptions as a starter this season. (-1)

32 Max Brosmer Minnesota Vikings QB