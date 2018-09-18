NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Jaguars claim top spot; Buccaneers, Dolphins climbing

The state of Florida is a combined 6-0 so far in the first two weeks of the NFL season.

The 2-0 Jacksonville Jaguars are not the surprise team in that group. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins sure are shocking at 2-0.

The Bucs are the biggest stunner, going 2-0 behind Ryan Fitzpatrick's hot start. Fitzpatrick, playing in place of the suspended Jameis Winston, has been special so far in throwing eight touchdown passes in two games, and leading to an oft-asked question:

Does he keep the job when Winston returns in Week 4?

My belief is that next Monday night's game with the Pittsburgh Steelers will decide that. If he plays like he has so far, how do the Bucs take him out of the lineup?

As for the Dolphins, coach Adam Gase thought all offseason his team was better than expected. He's right. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is 11-3 in his last 14 starts (counting playoffs), including this year's two victories. He's played well so far.

In a weak AFC East, the Dolphins can push for a playoff spot, if not the division.

The Jaguars are now No. 1 in my Power Rankings, with the Bucs at No. 9 and the Dolphins at No. 12. The Jaguars and Dolphins are favored in their games this week, while the Bucs have a winnable home game. So a 9-0 start for the three teams seems possible.

Who the heck saw that coming, especially in Tampa Bay and Miami?