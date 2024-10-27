Week 8 is underway in the NFL. While we're fixated on several key matchups throughout the Sunday slate, injuries are always going to be part of the equation as these games unfold and that's again the case this week.

Injuries played a noticeable role in Thursday's clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings. As L.A. welcomed back its previously injured wide receiver duo in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, the Vikings saw star left tackle Christian Darrisaw suffer a season-ending knee injury during the contest.

Meanwhile, the Sunday slate also saw the injury bug crash the party yet again.

Below is an updated team-by-team list of all the other key Week 8 injuries around the league.

Naquan Jones (thigh): The Cardinals defensive lineman is questionable to return against the Dolphins due to a thigh injury suffered in the first half.

Brent Urban (concussion) : The Ravens pass rusher suffered a concussion in the first half of Week 8 and has been ruled out against the Browns.

Michael Pierce (calf): The Ravens nose tackle went down with a calf injury and has been ruled out.

Orlando Brown Jr. (right knee): The Bengals starting tackle is questionable to return due to a right knee injury.



Cleveland Browns

Ogbo Okoronkwo (knee): The Browns outside linebacker is questionable with a knee injury.

Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): The Colts linebacker is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against Tennessee due to an ankle injury.

Jordan Love (leg): Love seemed to tweak his leg during the Packers second drive of the afternoon against Jacksonville, but it doesn't seem to be too major. The Green Bay QB departed to the medical tent but emerged rather quickly, grabbed his helmet, and did not miss a snap. Backup Malik Willis was never spotted warming up.

Indianapolis Colts

Trevor Denbow (knee): The Colts safety was ruled out after suffering a knee injury vs. Houston.

Gabe Davis (shoulder) : The Jaguars wideout is questionable to return due to a shoulder injury.

Ronald Darby (hip): The Jaguars corner is questionable to return after suffering a hip injury.



Miami Dolphins

Julian Hill (shoulder) : The Dolphins tight end is questionable to return to Miami's matchup vs. Arizona due to a shoulder injury.

Jevon Holland (knee): The Dolphins defensive back is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury.



Minnesota Vikings

Christian Darrisaw (knee): Minnesota's star left tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the second quarter of Thursday night's loss to the Rams.

Drake Maye (head): The Patriots quarterback was examined in the blue medical tent after taking a hard hit to the head in the second quarter of New England's matchup vs. Jets. He headed to the locker room and was initially listed as questionable to return, but has since been downgraded to out. Jacoby Brissett is in at quarterback.

New York Jets

C.J. Mosley (neck): The Jets linebacker is questionable to return against New England after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter.

