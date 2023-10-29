We are approaching the halfway point of the 2023 NFL season and the playoff picture is now something to keep an eye on. Here in Week 8, the two New York teams in the Jets and Giants face off, the New England Patriots look to build on their upset win over the Buffalo Bills last week against another divisional opponent in the Miami Dolphins, and the Cleveland Browns look to win their third straight game when they face the Seattle Seahawks.

If you're looking for some NFL gambling advice, you've come to the right place. As we do every week, we've collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more. Ready? Let's jump in.

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Falcons -1.5, O/U 38

How about a player prop for Falcons running back Bijan Robinson?

"A big discount here, getting his rushing line of 48.5 yards. He's going to be fresh obviously coming into this game, no wear and tear from last week. I just really think everyone as far as Atlanta's camp is concerned are calling for more Bijan. This matchup sets up nicely. I know Tennessee's defense early in the season was very stout; they haven't been nearly as stout, and I think a lot of that was reputation-based. Teams have been running on them much more efficiently over the last few weeks. Atlanta is also the type of team that will try to run on anyone, even a good run defense. So yeah, I think Bijan, getting him at 48.5 yards, I think he's a very, very likely candidate to get 13-15 carries in this game. If you look at the game environment as well, it's hard for me to imagine Atlanta trailing by double digits and going pass-heavy. I just really think this sets up for a ton of rushing volume. I'd be very surprised, barring injury of course, if Bijan doesn't get at least 15 rushing attempts. To me, this is my favorite prop so far on the board this week."

That's a best bet from Alex "PropStarz" Selesnick on the Pick Six Podcast, where he, Will Brinson and R.J. White broke down every game this week. Subscribe below for incredible NFL content.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-3) at Titans Titans Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Titans Falcons

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Texans -3, O/U 41.5

"Sorry, but if you can't get up for a game at home when you're winless, having just changed playcallers to satisfy an angry fanbase and a rabid owner while coming off a bye and facing off against the quarterback taken immediately after your signal caller that you traded up to No. 1 to draft in an outrageously aggressive move likely initiated by said rabid owners ... well, when can you get up for a game? Point blank: the Panthers have to win this game at home against the Texans just to get David Tepper off Frank Reich's ass. It's abundantly clear Tepper is the guy who wanted to move up and take Bryce Young. Young's been much worse than C.J. Stroud so far and he's -- one would think -- keenly aware of that fact. Thomas Brown's never called plays at an NFL level, which is extremely concerning against DeMeco Ryans and this sneaky Houston defense (also off a bye). Carolina just has to win this game."

CBS Sports Senior NFL Writer Will Brinson is taking the Panthers to cover and win their first game of the season. To read his best bets for Week 8, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-3) at Panthers Texans Panthers Texans Texans Texans Panthers Panthers Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Jaguars -1.5, O/U 41.5

"Our Steelers vibes have been right on since that Week 1 shelling. We cashed the money line last week on them again, though it didn't quite make the cut as a best bet on this site for us. I thought they could beat the Rams, and like them here against a weary Jags team with one eye on a Week 8 bye after playing four games in 19 days before this one. The Steelers are adept at winning one-score games. They know how to win ugly and have won four in a row as underdogs. The defense will give Trevor Lawrence issues. He's thrown just five TD passes during their four-game winning streak. Pittsburgh isn't great against the run, but the Jags are 22nd in yards per carry. They are due for a letdown."

SportsLine expert Jason La Canfora urges you to take the Steelers moneyline. To check out his best bets this week, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars (-2.5) at Steelers Jaguars Steelers Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Steelers Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Cowboys -6, O/U 45.5

"The Cowboys have two weeks to rest up for this matchup thanks to their bye last week, while the Rams are coming off getting rolled by the Steelers late in their game on Sunday after the defense played well for nearly three quarters. Matthew Stafford playing under pressure is a problem, and he's facing one of the best pass-rush units in the league this week as well as the team that's first in interception rate. I'd put this line on the other side of seven and make the Cowboys eight-point favorites, but the fact that there's actually several games in that range in the market probably means Dallas won't have many backers in survivor this week, which could make them an interesting pivot.

"If you use the Cowboys in 20-week formats, you have to have another option to use on Thanksgiving since you won't be able to take the Cowboys against the Commanders. The Lions should be a fine play as they host the Packers, while the Dolphins are another option at the Jets on Black Friday, though not many people will have them left over at this point. If I wanted to save the Chargers this week, I'd have a tough decision between the Lions and Cowboys this week, knowing far more people will likely be on the former but they may be just as strong a play (and likely healthier) on Thanksgiving as our planned option in the Cowboys."

That's NFL expert R.J. White on why the Cowboys are a survivor league option this week. To read his Week 8 column on survivor pick advice, check it out on SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Cowboys (-6) Cowboys Rams Rams Cowboys Rams Cowboys Rams Rams

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Packers -1.5, O/U 43.5

"The Vikings have won two straight to right things and impressed in beating the 49ers Monday night. But this is a division game on the road on a short week, which is always a challenge. The Packers haven't played well at all in a few weeks, but this is the game to get it turned around. The Packers slow down Kirk Cousins and take it."

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco likes the Packers in this NFC North showdown. To read his breakdown of every game this week, check out his column, here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings at Packers (-1) Packers Packers Vikings Vikings Vikings Vikings Packers Vikings

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Dolphins -12.5, O/U 47

"Sunday's upset win over the Bills at home was the highlight of the season for the Patriots and gave those in Foxborough some hope that not everything is burning to the ground. While it was certainly a good moment, I'm not sure if this means the tide has completely turned for Bill Belichick's club. They have historically struggled down in Miami and are facing a Dolphins team that is looking to rebound from their loss to the Eagles in Week 7. Tua Tagovailoa is 5-0 in his career against Belichick and is 15-5 ATS at home in his career. His Dolphins are 3-0 at home where they are averaging 47.7 points and 558 yards per game. They've beaten each team they've played at Hard Rock Stadium by at least 15 points, and I don't believe New England has the firepower to keep up with that offensive attack."

Tyler Sullivan, our Patriots expert, is fading New England this week. To read his best bets for Week 8, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Dolphins (-9) Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Patriots

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Saints -2.5, O/U 40.5

"Derek Carr has been frustrated as of late, Chris Olave ran into some trouble off the field for driving too fast and the Saints have won just one of their last five games. Now, they travel to Indy to take on a team that dropped 456 yards of total offense and 38 points on the best defense in the NFL last week. By the way, New Orleans averages just 19 points per game.

"Now, Gardner Minshew hasn't been consistent and the Colts defense doesn't exactly rival the '85 Bears, but I liked watching Josh Downs explode for 125 yards and a touchdown last week, and Jonathan Taylor have his breakout performance this season with 120 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

"Saints backers will point to their stingy defense, but New Orleans is 1-5-1 ATS on the year while Indy is 4-3 ATS."

Jordan Dajani likes the Colts at home this week. To read his Week 8 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-1) at Colts Saints Saints Colts Colts Colts Saints Saints Colts

New York Jets at New York Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Jets -3, O/U 36.5

"This line is currently at Jets -3 across the board, but we've seen 2.5s pop up throughout the week. At 3, the Giants are a consideration go play straight, but if the game ends up at 2.5, they make for an interesting teaser play considering the very low total for the game, which is at 36.5 in most places. Fewer points mean more difficulty covering a big number, and the Giants defense has stepped up the last few weeks."

SportsLine expert R.J. White likes teasing up the Giants this week. To check out his other teaser legs for Week 8, head on over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets (-3) at Giants Jets Giants Jets Giants Jets Jets Jets Giants

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Eagles -6, O/U 45.5

Here's a peek at what R.J. said about the Eagles: "These two teams played an overtime game this month, but I'm not sure it deserved to be that close. The Eagles had a lot of dumb penalties in that game, some that extended drives for Washington, and as a result the Philly defense gave up four TDs. In the three games since, that unit has allowed a total of four TDs despite facing the Dolphins and Rams in that stretch. I expect the Philly defensive front to dominate, Sam Howell to be under pressure all game and the Washington defense to continue to struggle. Even if Jalen Hurts isn't 100%, Philly should win by at least seven."



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-6.5) at Commanders Eagles Commanders Eagles Eagles Commanders Eagles Commanders Eagles

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Open: Seahawks -1.5, O/U 41

"The Seattle defense now third in yards per play overall on the season, too... And the Cleveland offense is well below Seattle's offense, which is pretty solid. It was a lucky win for the Browns last week, 4.4 yards per play, only 2 of their 15 drives went over 40 yards. They're going to need bad turnovers to win this game, and Seattle covered last week despite -3 turnover margin. They are capable of bad turnovers, so maybe Cleveland gets one of those magic bean situations and escapes with a win here.

"On SportsLine, we took Seattle -2.5 there even if Deshaun Watson was on track to play. This line had no business being on that side of 3. I'm still going to lock it in on this podcast at -3.5 as a best bet. Seattle gets two for home field and I think this line should be 6. I think that's the gap between these teams right now."

That's R.J. White's take from the Pick Six Podcast, where he, Will Brinson and PropStarz broke down every game this week. Be sure to click here so you can listen to the entire episode of the podcast. You can also watch the episode on YouTube here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Seahawks (-3.5) Browns Seahawks Browns Seahawks Browns Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Ravens -7, O/U 43.5

"Baltimore put the NFL on notice with their blowout win over Detroit in Week 7 and continues to look like a viable contender in the AFC. Lamar Jackson put together one of the better individual performances of the season against the Lions and looks like a much more complete quarterback in Todd Monken's offense. Jackson has also owned NFC opponents, owning a 16-1 SU record against them in his career. He'll put that up against a Cardinals team that has lost four straight and seems to be heading in the wrong direction. While this is a big number to cover on the road, Arizona struggles to score in the fourth quarter, totaling just seven points through the first seven weeks during the period. That should eliminate any fear of them crashing through the back door. Baltimore is also 7-2 ATS in its last night games against the NFC."

Tyler Sullivan has no problem laying the big number with Baltimore. To read his Week 8 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-8.5) at Cardinals Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Cardinals Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: 49ers -6, O/U 45.5

"The 49ers have lost two straight games and the defense struggled against Kirk Cousins. Now they get a good Bengals offense that is coming off a bye, which is good for Joe Burrow and his calf. I think Burrow and the Bengals offense will be able to keep this one close."

CBS Sports Senior Writer Pete Prisco is taking the Bengals to cover this week. To read his breakdown of every game, check out his column, here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at 49ers (-3.5) Bengals 49ers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Open: Chiefs -8.5, O/U 46.5

"If it feels like you just saw these two teams play, that's because you did. Someone in the NFL scheduling department clearly got a little lazy because this game will mark the second time in 17 days that these two teams have met. I once went 17 days without showering in college, so that's clearly too short of a timespan for two NFL teams to be meeting twice.

"Anyway, if there's one pick I didn't really put any thought into this week, it's this one. Sure, there's a 50% chance that could backfire in my face, but whenever Patrick Mahomes is playing against an AFC West team, I'm always going to pick Patrick Mahomes to win, especially if he's playing the Broncos.

"Over the course of his career, Mahomes has NEVER lost to the Broncos. He's 12-0 against them, which is tied for the most wins by a quarterback without a loss against any single opponent in NFL history. The other problem for Denver is that this game is being played in Denver and Mahomes never loses divisional games on the road. And when I say never, I literally mean never: Mahomes is 16-0 all-time in divisional road games.

"The Broncos are 2-0 against NFC North teams this year, but 0-5 against everyone else and the Chiefs fall in the everyone else category. On the Chiefs' end, the only thing that worries me about this game is that I don't know if Taylor Swift is going to be there. Can someone from Taylor's camp please call me and let me know, because I need to know how Travis Kelce is going to play.

"If Taylor shows up, Kelce will finish with 200 receiving yards and three touchdowns. If she doesn't show up, it probably won't matter because the Chiefs don't need their good luck charm to beat the Broncos. They just need Patrick Mahomes."

John Breech says don't be scared to take the red-hot Chiefs. To read his entertaining Week 8 column, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-7) at Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Open: Chargers -10.5, O/U 45

As for who Pete Prisco's backing, he says: "The Bears looked much improved last week against the Raiders with Tyson Bagent played a solid game. But this is a tough trip against a good team that needs this game in the worst way. The Chargers have too much talent to keep losing games. This is where it ends. Chargers big." You can check out all of Prisco's picks here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Chargers (-8.5) Chargers Bears Bears Bears Chargers Chargers Bears Bears

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN)

Open: Lions -7.5, O/U 44.5

