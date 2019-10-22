NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Packers climb behind Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys and Vikings also move up
Pete Prisco's Power Rankings have Green Bay up to No. 4, but the Seahawks take a big fall
What's wrong with Aaron Rodgers?
Many were asking that very question for much of this season. Now we know the answer.
Nothing.
Rodgers has taken some time to adjust to playing in Green Bay's new offense, but against the Oakland Raiders Sunday we saw that he's plenty comfortable in it now. Rodgers threw five touchdown passes, and scored one more on the ground, as the Packers blew out Oakland to get to 5-1 and remain as one of the NFC's best teams.
There were actually people writing that Rodgers wasn't elite anymore as he got off to a relatively slow start in the first five games.
He wasn't bad, but he wasn't Aaron Rodgers. He came into Sunday's game with eight touchdown passes and two picks. He left with 13 and two and had one more incompletion than he did touchdown passes. His passer rating was perfect and he threw for 429 yards.
Still think he's not elite anymore?
Rodgers has the Packers up to No. 4 in my Power Rankings this week, with three of four teams at the top in the NFC. The Packers face a stiff test at Kansas City Sunday night, but they will get the Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes.
That cheats us from seeing a battle between two of the best in the NFL throwing the football, but at least we can see a hot Rodgers that night.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Patriots
|They keep on rolling with few challengers in the AFC. And we really haven't come close to seeing the best of this group yet on offense. The defense is special.
|--
|7-0-0
|2
|49ers
|That defense continues to dominate, which is why they are 6-0. But at some point, the offense will have to crank it up.
|--
|6-0-0
|3
|Saints
|They are now 5-0 without Drew Brees. Sean Payton has done a masterful job with this team. Teddy Bridgewater has been impressive.
|--
|6-1-0
|4
|Packers
|With the offense getting it going, and the defense having a big-time pass rush, the Packers will be a tough out come playoff time.
|1
|6-1-0
|5
|Bills
|It wasn't pretty against the Dolphins, but they found a way. That's what good teams do. They have the look of a playoff team.
|1
|5-1-0
|6
|Ravens
|The defense was back against the Seahawks. That's been their calling card for years and it enabled them to win a big road game.
|1
|5-2-0
|7
|Vikings
|They've won two straight games behind the passing of Kirk Cousins. He has been outstanding the past two weeks and now faces his former team in Washington.
|3
|5-2-0
|8
|Seahawks
|Just when it seems like they are cruising to a playoff berth and Russell Wilson is on his way to an MVP, the Seahawks laid an egg at home against the Ravens. The good news is Wilson faces the Atlanta defense this week.
|4
|5-2-0
|9
|Panthers
|They come off their bye with a tough road trip to face the undefeated 49ers. That's a defense that will challenge Kyle Allen, who has not lost a game at quarterback.
|1
|4-2-0
|10
|Colts
|Jacoby Brissett is improving by the week, which is not a good thing for the rest of the AFC South. This team is the best in that division right now.
|1
|4-2-0
|11
|Cowboys
|They got back on track against the Eagles in a dominant way. They head to the bye as the class of the NFC East - even after losing three straight at one point.
|6
|4-3-0
|12
|Chiefs
|They will find out for while what it's like to be without Patrick Mahomes, who dislocated his kneecap. It's Matt Moore time for now, starting with a tough Sunday night game against the Packers.
|--
|5-2-0
|13
|Rams
|They head to London this week to play the Bengals in a game that should get them to 5-3 as they head to the break. The offense came to life against the Falcons - but who doesn't?
|5
|4-3-0
|14
|Raiders
|They are now in the middle of playing five straight away from home, which is downright brutal. This week, they travel to play the Texans in Houston. The defense fell apart against Aaron Rodgers.
|5
|3-3-0
|15
|Jaguars
|At 3-4, they have a real chance to get to .500 against the Jets this week at home. The offense rolled up big numbers against the Bengals.
|6
|3-4-0
|16
|Bears
|Their offense is woeful at times and just won't allow them to win many games. The defense hasn't been as good the past two games either, which makes Sunday's game against the Chargers a must-win for both teams.
|3
|3-3-0
|17
|Lions
|Two straight division losses has them reeling a little bit, even though they did some good things in both games. The defense isn't good enough.
|3
|2-3-1
|18
|Texans
|The defense hasn't been good enough this season, which needs to change this week against the Raiders. At least they get to play a team that's been on the road for a month.
|3
|4-3-0
|19
|Eagles
|They have a ton of issues and are in the midst of a brutal stretch of schedule. Can they turn it around after two straight losses?
|3
|3-4-0
|20
|Steelers
|Mason Rudolph should be back for the Steelers against Miami. They come off their bye with a winnable game and I expect big things from him in this game.
|1
|2-4-0
|21
|Browns
|They come off their bye at 2-4 with a tough road game against the Patriots. Can they get the offense going against that tough defense? Good luck.
|1
|2-4-0
|22
|Cardinals
|They've won three straight games and they've done it different ways. The defense was dominant against the Giants.
|1
|3-3-1
|23
|Titans
|The move to go to Ryan Tannehill proved to be the right one against the Chargers. He was much better than Marcus Mariota and the Titans won a tough one.
|6
|3-4-0
|24
|Broncos
|They just aren't close to being good enough on offense. How long before they go to Drew Lock when he's ready at quarterback?
|2
|2-5-0
|25
|Chargers
|At 2-5, their season will rest on the next two weeks with games against the Bears and Packers. They find new ways to lose games every week.
|1
|2-5-0
|26
|Giants
|They had a chance to get back into the race with a victory over Arizona, but the offensive line was brutal. Daniel Jones has leveled out as a result of that.
|1
|2-5-0
|27
|Buccaneers
|They come off the bye with a tough road game at Tennessee. This stretch of schedule for them is so unfair. Jameis Winston needs to bounce back.
|1
|2-4-0
|28
|Redskins
|They just can't score enough to win games. When do they go to Dwayne Haskins? Is it time soon?
|1
|1-6-0
|29
|Jets
|What happened to Sam Darnold against the Patriots? They better hope that doesn't linger and he can get past it. Or else.
|1
|1-5-0
|30
|Falcons
|How much longer does Dan Quinn have? Do the Falcons make a change during the bye week?
|--
|1-6-0
|31
|Bengals
|This is a bad team that doesn't have much help in terms of talent. The injuries have crippled them. Why not trade A.J. Green?
|--
|0-7-0
|32
|Dolphins
|At least they competed at Buffalo. The decision to play Ryan Fitzpatrick was the right one to give them a chance to win games.
|--
|0-6-0
