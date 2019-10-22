NFL Week 8 Power Rankings: Packers climb behind Aaron Rodgers, Cowboys and Vikings also move up

What's wrong with Aaron Rodgers?

Many were asking that very question for much of this season. Now we know the answer.

Nothing.

Rodgers has taken some time to adjust to playing in Green Bay's new offense, but against the Oakland Raiders Sunday we saw that he's plenty comfortable in it now. Rodgers threw five touchdown passes, and scored one more on the ground, as the Packers blew out Oakland to get to 5-1 and remain as one of the NFC's best teams.

There were actually people writing that Rodgers wasn't elite anymore as he got off to a relatively slow start in the first five games.

He wasn't bad, but he wasn't Aaron Rodgers. He came into Sunday's game with eight touchdown passes and two picks. He left with 13 and two and had one more incompletion than he did touchdown passes. His passer rating was perfect and he threw for 429 yards.

Still think he's not elite anymore?

Rodgers has the Packers up to No. 4 in my Power Rankings this week, with three of four teams at the top in the NFC. The Packers face a stiff test at Kansas City Sunday night, but they will get the Chiefs without Patrick Mahomes.

That cheats us from seeing a battle between two of the best in the NFL throwing the football, but at least we can see a hot Rodgers that night.