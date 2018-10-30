NFL will play four London games in 2019, including two at new Tottenham Hotspur stadium

The NFL in London series will continue into 2019. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the league will play four games in London during the 2019 season. Two of the games will take place at Wembley Stadium, while the other two will be held at Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been confirmed that we will have 4 NFL games in London in 2019… 2 at Wembley Stadium and 2 at Tottenham Hotspur. No details yet on the teams involved (Jags home game, for sure). No info at this time on when the game line-ups will be announced or fixture dates. pic.twitter.com/jLrCMvJY4x — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) October 30, 2018

The new stadium that will be home to Tottenham Hotspur and the two non-Wembley NFL games in London is currently still under construction. It has a planned capacity of 62,062, and also will have the world's first-ever dividing retractable field that reveals a synthetic turf underneath for use in NFL games. (This will presumably help avoid situations like the one that took place on Monday, when the Manchester City v. Tottenham Hotspur game featured a pitch that was in poor condition and still had American football markings on it from the NFL game played the day prior.)

As Neil Reynolds of SkySports noted in the tweet above, one of the four games is almost sure to feature the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags owner Shad Khan recently withdrew his bid to outright purchase Wembley Stadium noting a lack of unanimous support for his bid, but the Jags' presence in London is likely to continue.

To date, there have been 24 NFL games played in London, including three so far this season. The Jaguars have played there in each of the past six seasons, going 3-3 in those games. (The Dolphins and Raiders, with four games apiece, are the teams that have played in London second-most often.) Of the 24 London games, 21 have been played at Wembley, while three have been played at Twickenham Stadium.