None of the healthy Jaguars reportedly involved in U.K. brawl will be benched for Sunday's game

Barry Church, DJ Hayden, Jarrod Wilson, and Ronnie Harrison were reportedly detained after an altercation in a nightclub

Earlier this week, several members of the Jacksonville Jaguars secondary were involved in a brawl in a U.K. nightclub. 

According to The Sun, four Jags were arrested at 4 a.m. local time Saturday morning after allegedly trying to leave the London Reign Showclub without paying their bill, which was said to be in the range of £50,000 (roughly $64,165). The players were reportedly stopped by security after trying to leave and things apparently became physical. The players were released after nine hours in custody, and the club dropped their complaint after the bill was settled, according to the report.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, the four players involved were Barry Church, DJ Hayden, Jarrod Wilson, and Ronnie Harrison.

When the Jaguars released their inactives list for their game against the Eagles on Sunday morning, only one of those players (Hayden) was listed as inactive. But Hayden's been injured for several weeks, so he isn't really being benched. Neither, apparently, are Church, Wilson, or Harrison. (Church is the only starter among the group of players.)

The Jaguars' initial statement on the incident said that any discipline would be handled internally. "We are aware that 4 of our players were detained over restitution of a bill," the statement said. "The matter is being resolved and the players are with the team. Any discipline will be handled internally."

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories