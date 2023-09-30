Lambeau Field sounded more like Ford Field during Thursday night's game between the Lions and Packers. The crowd included a bevy of Lions fans who made their presence felt before, during and after their team's 34-20 win over the Packers.

Along with the Lions impressive' performance, Detroit's equally impressive fan representation was one of the other main takeaways from the Lions' fourth straight win over their longtime division rival. It was so notable that the Packers felt compelled to offer the following statement, via WFRVLocal5:

"The Packers have encouraged our ticket holders to sell to other Packers fans when possible. The secondary market, however, allows fans from anywhere to purchase tickets and Lambeau Field remains a popular destination for all fans, including those from other teams. We have seen this particularly with divisional games. "Conversely, this is how the Packers often enjoy many Packers fans at away games."

Regardless of how, more than a few Lions fans made sure to be present for Thursday night's game. Here's how the crowd looked during the first half -- when the Lions were busy building a 27-3 lead -- and during the game's final seconds.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who is now 11-3 in his last 14 starts, said the fans made a difference Thursday night while helping Detroit improve to 3-1 and in sole possession of the NFC North.

"They're the best. They're the best," Goff said, via NBC Sports. "They showed out tonight, like they did the Sunday night game last year. That's a feeling unlike any other, when you're walking off the field and they're cheering like that, on the road. Especially when you think about from where we've come. It's a pretty good feeling, and we've got to keep winning for them."