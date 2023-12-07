Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst suffered a concussion in the Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears, and has not played since. While he was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, his father revealed Hurst has been diagnosed with a more serious issue.

According to Jerry Hurst, Hayden has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist after the hit he took in Chicago.

"Slow recovery, don't know when he'll be back. Prayers appreciated!" Hurst's father tweeted.

On Thursday, the tight end himself revealed how serious his symptoms were following the Week 10 contest.

"I appreciate everyone reaching out & checking on me," Hurst posted Thursday on X, formerly Twitter. "I suffered a pretty nasty concussion against the Bears a few weeks ago and don't remember up to four hours after the game. Scary situation, but the Panthers have been incredible walking me through this process."

The duration of post-traumatic amnesia is defined as the time from the moment of injury to the time of resumption of normal continuous memory, according to National Institutes of Health. Despite the scare, Hurst is willing to work toward returning to the gridiron starting in Week 14 this week.

"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst said. I'm starting my return to play this week, so fingers crossed I make it back for the last few weeks! God Bless and Keep Pounding!!!!"

In nine games played this season, Hurst has caught 18 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown. The 30-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Panthers this offseason after one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hurst was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. After two seasons in Baltimore, Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. His best NFL season came in 2020 with Atlanta, when he caught 56 passes for 571 yards and six touchdowns.