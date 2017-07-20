Panthers' Trai Turner signs four-year extension reportedly worth $45 million
Turner has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and was rewarded with a new contract
New Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney wasted no time getting back into the swing of the job. The day after he was named to the position, Hurney handed Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner a four-year contract extension.
Turner, who was headed into the final year of his rookie contract, got a deal that is worth $45 million total and carries $20.5 million in guarantees, per multiple reports.
That contract contains the seventh-highest overall compensation among guards, per Spotrac, as well as the fourth-highest average annual salary and the ninth-highest guarantee. Turner will hit free agency again at 28 years old, when he could command another similarly-sized contract if he continues his strong play.
Turner was the second young Panthers star to receive a big payday this offseason. Defensive tackle Kawann Short signed a five-year, $80 million deal earlier this offseason.
-
What OJ Simpson may have made in prison
Simpson drew money from his NFL player pension, which is protected by Nevada laws
-
Cardinals re-sign RB Chris Johnson
Johnson will likely work once again as the primary backup to David Johnson
-
O.J. Simpson granted parole from prison
Simpson was eligible for parole after serving nearly nine years on charges stemming from a...
-
Best quotes from O.J. Simpson hearing
Simpson's hearing bordered on Theater of the Absurd, including him saying he's led a 'conflict...
-
Vick apologizes again to Kaepernick
Vick again apologized for his comments about Kaepernick's afro
-
Cowboys' Lewis to stand trial for DV
The Michigan alum was charged with the misdemeanor in March when he was involved in an alt...
Add a Comment