Panthers' Trai Turner signs four-year extension reportedly worth $45 million

New Carolina Panthers interim general manager Marty Hurney wasted no time getting back into the swing of the job. The day after he was named to the position, Hurney handed Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner a four-year contract extension.

Beyond excited today!! Thank you to Mr. Richardson and the Panther family, I'll be a Panther for 4 more years!!! #KeepPounding #SvckaFree — Trai Turner (@trai_turner) July 20, 2017

Turner, who was headed into the final year of his rookie contract, got a deal that is worth $45 million total and carries $20.5 million in guarantees, per multiple reports.

Panthers gave Trai Turner a 4-year $45M extension, including $20.5M gtd, per source, averaging $11.25 per year. Next a free agent at 28. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2017

That contract contains the seventh-highest overall compensation among guards, per Spotrac, as well as the fourth-highest average annual salary and the ninth-highest guarantee. Turner will hit free agency again at 28 years old, when he could command another similarly-sized contract if he continues his strong play.

Turner was the second young Panthers star to receive a big payday this offseason. Defensive tackle Kawann Short signed a five-year, $80 million deal earlier this offseason.