AFC rivals will clash as the New England Patriots host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on CBS. The home team is still looking for their third win of the season and is coming off a disappointing 10-7 loss to the New York Giants. The Chargers are also looking to get back into the win column after dropping three straight, including a 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers are five-point favorites in the latest Patriots vs. Chargers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Chargers vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Dec. 3

Patriots vs. Chargers time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Week 13 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Patriots

Before tuning into Sunday's Patriots vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 22-8 straight-up the last two weeks.

For Patriots vs. Chargers, the model is picking Under 39.5 points to be scored. Both teams are having difficulty scoring, with Herbert playing far below his 2020 Rookie of the Year marks and the Patriots' failing to have success under Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe or Will Grier. Even though neither team is spectacular on defense, all signs point to both sides having trouble getting into the end zone.

The Under has hit in eight of the Chargers last nine and in the Patriots' last three straight. The weather for Sunday's game is also projected to be rainy and dismal, which will further impact scoring.

