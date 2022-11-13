Boy, did I cool off quickly with my picks.

After a really good record picking games in Week 8, Week 9 was not nearly as kind. I went 4-7–2 in my CBS Sports Expert Picks, 9-4 straight up and 2-2-2 with my Best Bets as part of the Pick-Six Podcast. Can I tell you how much I hate ties?

That brings my season record ATS to 62-68-6, my straight up record to 77-58-1 and my Best Bets record to 29-22-2. That isn't awful, but last week wasn't good.

It's time to sweep the board, which means having good weeks in all three phases of the game.

I am due.

Please.

Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFLN, FuboTV)

This is a brutal trip for the Seahawks. It's a tough one for Tampa Bay, but Seattle really gets the shaft. The Bucs showed something in coming back to beat the Rams last Sunday. Look for Tom Brady to keep that going. The Bucs win it.

Pick: Bucs 28, Seahawks 23

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

This is the big game of the week. That could be trouble for Kirk Cousins, who hasn't played well in them. The Bills haven't looked great on offense in the last game and half, but that will change here if Josh Allen can play. Look for the Bills to get back on track. They win it big.

Pick: Bills 30, Vikings 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Lions are coming off an upset of the Packers, while the Bears are coming off a tough loss to the Dolphins. Justin Fields was outstanding in that game. The Lions have defensive issues, which Fields will exploit. This will be high scoring, but the Bears will win it.

Pick: Bears 34, Lions 29

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Chiefs barely beat the Titans in overtime Sunday night, while the Jaguars are coming off a comeback victory over the Raiders. The Jaguars have played a lot of close games, and this one will be no different. The Chiefs will win it, but Jacksonville keeps it close with their running attack.

Pick: Chiefs 27, Jaguars 20

Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Browns are coming off a bye with a tough trip to face a hot team. The Dolphins are rolling on offense, which will present a challenge for a Browns team that has struggled on defense. Miami's defense isn't playing that well either. Look for a lot of points, but Miami wins it.

Pick: Dolphins 34, Browns 27

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Giants are coming off a bye, while the Texans played last Thursday. The Giants have had run-defense issues, which could mean a big game for Dameon Pierce. I look for the Texans to hang around because of that. Giants win it, but it's close.

Pick: Giants 23, Texans 20

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Saints are coming off a bad-looking loss to the Ravens. They struggled in all areas. The Steelers are coming off a bye. This could be a great chance for the Steelers to get the first victory for Kenny Pickett as a starter. Their defense leads the way.

Pick: Steelers 23, Saints 20

Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

The Titans are back home after going 1-1 on a two-game road trip, barely losing to the Chiefs in overtime. They might have Ryan Tannehill back at quarterback, which they need. The Broncos are coming off a bye, but this is a tough trip to get back going again. Look for the Titans to win it.

Pick: Titans 26, Broncos 18

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders (-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS, Paramount+)

This is basically an elimination game of sorts. These two have been major disappointments so far. The Colts fired Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday to take over, but it won't matter. Their offense is a mess. The Raiders will win this one easily.

Pick: Raiders 28, Colts 19

Dallas Cowboys (-5) at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

This is the return of Mike McCarthy to Green Bay. The Cowboys coach isn't making a big deal of it, but you can bet his players will. The Packers are reeling. They are lifeless on offense, and injuries have crippled them. The Cowboys are better. Dak Prescott and gang win it for McCarthy.

Pick: Cowboys 27, Packers 16

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (Fox, FuboTV)

The Rams haven't played well at all this season, but Arizona hasn't been much better. The Rams have struggled on offense, mainly because of a bad offensive line. But this is a chance to try and turn around their season. They have played well against Arizona under Sean McVay and they will here.

Pick: Rams 24, Cardinals 17

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, FuboTV)

The Chargers are playing consecutive road games, while the 49ers are coming off a bye. That's a bad combination, but what's even worse for the Chargers is their run defense against the San Francisco run game. Christian McCaffrey will run wild in this one. 49ers take it.

Pick: 49ers 27, Chargers 20

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, FuboTV)

The Eagles are riding high and will be rested here, having played last Thursday. The Commanders blew a lead last week to the Vikings. The Eagles will continue to role on offense, but they need to shore up their run defense. Eagles take it but Washington hangs around.

Pick: Eagles 30, Commanders 20