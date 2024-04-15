Davante Adams has not been shy about teasing discontent with the Las Vegas Raiders since joining the team in 2022. But going into 2024, the star wide receiver has no more qualms about his place, telling reporters this week he's committed to the franchise.

"If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now," Adams said, per The Athletic. "This is where I want to be."

The wideout's remark came in response to questions about whether he'd prefer to play elsewhere. It's the second time he's reaffirmed commitment to the Raiders in the last year, also telling reporters after the 2023 trade deadline he was "happy to be a Raider" despite being admittedly "hurt" by certain team decisions and suggesting his experience in Vegas "is not what I wanted."

The longtime Green Bay Packers standout is under contract with the Raiders through the 2026 season thanks to the five-year, $140 million deal he signed with Las Vegas ahead of 2022. That contract was inked as part of Adams' trade to the Raiders.

One factor working in the club's favor here: new head coach Antonio Pierce. Hired for a full-time gig this offseason after replacing the jettisoned Josh McDaniels in 2023, Pierce was cited as a reason for Adams' loyalty just this week.

"It's already helped the morale of the team," the receiver said of Pierce's hiring. "It's what we were all looking for: to be able to continue with the same mindset that we had. That's our guy."