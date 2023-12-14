The number of quarterbacks to start a game this season will increase on Thursday Night Football, as the Los Angeles Chargers will turn to Easton Stick when they visit the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders in the opener of Week 15. Stick will become the 55th player to start under center this year after a fractured right index finger suffered in Los Angeles' 24-7 loss to Denver last week ended Justin Herbert's season. Las Vegas could be without running back Josh Jacobs, who exited Sunday's 3-0 setback against Minnesota with a knee injury. The Chargers (5-8) posted a 24-17 home victory in their first meeting with the Raiders (5-8) this campaign, but will be without star receiver Keenan Allen (heel).

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 34.5.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Chargers spread: Las Vegas -3

Raiders vs. Chargers over/under: 34.5 points

Raiders vs. Chargers money line: Las Vegas -158, Los Angeles +134

LV: Raiders have scored 17 points or fewer in four consecutive games

LAC: Chargers have amassed a total of 23 points over their last three contests



Why the Raiders can cover

If he can continue to play through his knee issue, Maxx Crosby could make Chargers quarterback Easton Stick's first career start a miserable one. The 26-year-old Crosby was not affected by the injury last Sunday, as he made 10 tackles and recorded a pair of sacks against the Vikings. It was the third multi-sack performance of the year for the defensive end, who is tied for third in the league with a career-high 13.5 and closing in on the Raiders' single-season record held by Derrick Burgess (16 in 2005).

Offensively, Davante Adams is nearing his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign and the fifth of his career. The 30-year-old wideout, who fell three yards shy of the plateau in both 2016 and 2019 while with Green Bay, has gained 867 yards on 76 receptions this year, his second with Las Vegas. Adams made eight catches for 75 yards against Los Angeles in Week 4 and amassed 318 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions in two meetings with the Chargers in 2022.

Why the Chargers can cover

Stick made the second appearance of his NFL career last week after Herbert went down in the first half with his injury and finished with 179 yards on 13-of-24 passing. The 28-year-old's only previous action in the league came in 2020, when he took two snaps against Jacksonville in Week 7. Stick seemed to develop a connection with rookie wideout Quentin Johnston and may need to strengthen it since veteran Keenan Allen is out for Thursday Night Football with a heel injury.

The 22-year-old Johnston, who was the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, led the Chargers last weekend with 91 receiving yards, 79 of which came on back-to-back receptions during the team's fourth-quarter touchdown drive. Allen made six catches for 68 yards against the Broncos and leads the league with a career-high 108 receptions. The 31-year-old, who is fourth in the NFL with 1,243 receiving yards, has hauled in 106 passes for 1,178 yards and seven touchdowns in 18 career games against the Raiders.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 35 combined points.

