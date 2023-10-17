Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested early Monday morning, just hours after Los Angeles' 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6. L.A. county jail records show that the 23-year-old was arrested at 12:50 a.m. local time and booked at 2:14 a.m., and is facing a felony charge.

Kendrick was initially pulled over for a traffic violation and during the stop law enforcement found a gun in his car, which led to a concealed weapons charge, according to TMZ.

This comes hours after the Rams' win over Arizona that moved the club to 3-3 on the season. Kendrick played 89% of the defensive snaps in that win (tied for second-most on the team) while totaling two tackles.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay said he was aware of the situation and did not speculate whether or not Kendrick would practice this week as L.A. prepares to host the Steelers on Sunday.

"We're continuing to gather more information on that," McVay said, via NFL.com. "Until then, I'm gonna just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information. I don't think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don't have the totality of it, other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning, and that's kind of where we're kind of at at that."

Kendrick is in his second season with the Rams after the franchise drafted him in the sixth round at the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He started in six of his 15 games played as a rookie and has started in all six of Los Angeles' games to begin the 2023 season. This season, he has piled up 25 tackles and has broken up three passes.