Darrell Henderson's time in Los Angeles has come to a close. On Tuesday, the Rams announced that they have waived the veteran running back. If Henderson, who was in the final year of his rookie deal, clears waivers, he'll then become an unrestricted free agent.

Henderson's departure comes as the 25-year-old has fallen out of the mix in L.A.'s backfield. In the Rams' Week 11 loss to the Saints, Henderson played just 6% of the offensive snaps and saw two touches, which turned into 9 yards. Instead, it was rookie Kyren Williams (55%) and Cam Akers (39%), who saw the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield. Akers led the unit with 14 rushes for 61 yards, while Williams saw eight touches for 44 yards.

Henderson has spent his entire career with the Rams until this point. The club drafted him in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis. Over that time, he'd start 28 of his 50 regular-season games played with the organization and totaled 2,216 yards from scrimmage and 17 touchdowns.

He was also part of Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI-winning club last season. That year, he started 10 of his 12 games played while filling in for Akers, who had suffered a torn Achilles before the season. Over that stretch, he rushed for a career-high 688 yards on a 4.6-yards-per-carry average. In the Super Bowl, he totaled 50 yards from scrimmage in the 23-20 win over Cincinnati.

Along with Henderson, the Rams announced they have also waived linebacker Justin Hollins.