Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is in custody for violating his probation, and he faces 30 days of jail time as a result. Rice tested positive for THC, according to an order of court dated May 19, was booked in the Dallas (Texas) County jail at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain in custody until June 16.

Rice's jailing will keep him from attending the Chiefs' OTAs (May 26-28 and June 1-3) and the mandatory minicamp (June 9-11).

The probation stems from Rice's role in a multi-car crash in Dallas in March 2024. A Dallas County judge last summer sentenced Rice to 30 days in jail and five years of probation, with the jail time to be served at any time within those five years. Rice's violation will force him to serve that time now rather than at his own discretion.

Rice was involved in a high-speed hit-and-run along Dallas' North Central Expressway. The Lamborghini Urus he was driving struck a retaining wall, triggering what police called a "chain reaction collision" that left five vehicles damaged. Police said Rice drove erratically at speeds nearing 120 mph before the wreck.

Rice and four other men left the scene on foot, leaving behind the Lamborghini and a Chevrolet Corvette that also belonged to the Chiefs receiver. They did not check on the occupants of the other vehicles, two of which were hospitalized. Two others were treated on scene for minor injuries.

Weeks later, Rice took responsibility for the collision after meeting with Dallas police. He then turned himself in after an arrest warrant charged him with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injuries.

The NFL suspended Rice without pay for the first six games of the 2025 season after it determined he violated the league's personal conduct policy. While the league reportedly proposed a suspension of at least half the season, the NFL Players Association, along with Rice's attorney and agent, argued for a shorter punishment.

Rice was also under the NFL's watchful eye earlier this year after Dacoda Jones, the mother of his two children, accused him of physical assault. A civil lawsuit accused Rice of assaulting Jones over the course of many months from December 2023 through July 2025, but the NFL found through its own investigation that Rice "has not engaged in conduct that violates the personal conduct policy."