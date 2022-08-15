Rookie quarterbacks around the league impressed in their first NFL preseason action, including Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans. Many were surprised when the Liberty product fell all the way to the third round in the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Titans just may have lucked into their next franchise quarterback.

In Tennessee's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens, Willis completed 6 of 11 passes for 107 yards, and rushed five times for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded a couple of highlight-reel plays, including this impressive touchdown scamper:

Willis made plenty of new fans on Thursday night, including Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"I saw that throw that he made at the Combine, like a 65-yard bomb, and I told [Quarterbacks] Coach 'Urb' [James Urban], 'He has an arm on him,'" Jackson said, via the Ravens' official website.

"Then, I saw him in the game, he did that little spin roll to the left and went crazy. I was like, 'I like him. I like him a lot.' He's a great quarterback, and he made some down-the-field throws, too. He's going to be good in the league."

Willis accounted for 40 total touchdowns in is final collegiate season, and quickly saw his name fly up mock draft boards. While Liberty isn't exactly the SEC, it's hard not to like the kind of prospect Willis is. He's a dangerous scrambler who also possesses a big-time arm.

Jackson won NFL MVP in 2019 thanks to his dynamic dual-threat ability, and Willis certainly showed some shades of that in his first action. The Titans offense still belongs to Ryan Tannehill, but Willis may have given us a glimpse of what the future will look like in Nashville. Jackson certainly believes he's going to be very good.