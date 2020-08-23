Watch Now: Earl Thomas Released By Ravens ( 5:33 )

Lamar Jackson missed a second consecutive practice on Sunday, as the reigning league MVP is dealing with a soft tissue injury, according to Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, speaking to the media following practice, said that Jackson, running back Justice Hill and cornerback Marcus Peters are each dealing with soft tissue injuries.

"We've got a couple of guys who have soft tissue things," Harbaugh said, via the Ravens' Twitter handle. "Just rather be safe with those guys right now and give those things a chance to be better and be right."

Harbaugh did appear to get a bit defensive when asked follow-up questions about his quarterback's recent absences.

"I'm not getting into all that," Harbaugh said, via ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "You guys are sleuthing it out and playing Dick Tracy. It's training camp and we're getting close to the season. We're not talking about injuries too much."

Last season, the then 22-year-old Jackson threw for 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions while winning 13 of his 15 starts. He also ran the ball 176 times for an NFL quarterback record 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite his heavy workload, Jackson did not miss any games due to injury, a trend the Ravens would certainly like to continue as Jackson enters his third season.

While he is still expected to make plays with his feet, Jackson will likely be asked to run the ball significantly less in 2020. A big reason why is the arrival of second-round pick J.K. Dobbins, who last year became the first player in Ohio State history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season. Along with Dobbins, the Ravens' backfield also features veteran running back Mark Ingram, who is coming off of a Pro Bowl season after rushing for 1,018 yards and 10 touchdowns during his first season in Baltimore. Baltimore's backfield also includes Gus Edwards, who rushed for 711 yards (while averaging 5.3 yards per carry) while playing behind Ingram.

On Saturday, the Ravens' website stated that Jackson was getting the day off to rest his arm. Baltimore assistant coach/passing coordinator/receivers coach David Culley dismissed any notion of Jackson's absence being anything major.

"What he's getting right now is a day he normally gets," Culley said. "He's been throwing the ball beautifully all training camp and the arm gets a little tired every now and then. This is just part of the rest that he has gotten in previous camps."