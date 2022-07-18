Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL for the second time in his career and everyone is wondering if this time it will stick. One person who is not sold that he will remain away from football is his girlfriend: actress, host and model Camille Kostek.

Gronk said he will not make another return, but Kostek is not convinced.

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again," Kostek said, via Sports Illustrated. "I feel like him and Tom [Brady] are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.'"

Kostek referenced Brady's retirement, which was shorter than Gronk's first break from the league. This offseason, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback took a step away from football for 40 days, before saying he was not ready to leave the league.

The first time Gronk retired was in 2018 and he came back two years later, when Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and asked him to join. The two then won a Super Bowl in their first season in Florida.

The tight end did say initially that if his quarterback called and asked him to come back he would, but then took it back and said he's really done.

"I'm done with football. Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me," Gronkowski said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world and the business ventures. Just seeing what's out there and where I can, you know, find my place."

No. 87 certainly has other avenues he can go down and has already explored other careers, such as WWE.

Throughout Gronk's career, he has been susceptible to injury and it was not shocking that his body needed to take some years off to rest.