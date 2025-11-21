The Detroit Lions placed tight end Sam LaPorta on injured reserve last week due to a back injury, which officially ruled him out for Detroit's next four games. However, he's going to miss much more than that. Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Friday that LaPorta "had a procedure," and that he's going "to be out for awhile." Campbell also said that LaPorta's chances of returning this season are "very, very slim." He did say that the procedure went well.

In nine games this season, LaPorta caught 40 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns. His best performance came just three weeks ago, as LaPorta caught six of eight targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The No. 34 overall pick out of Iowa burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2023, catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. LaPorta never missed more than one game in his first two seasons.

LaPorta's extended absence could cause the Lions to shake things up offensively, and it will be interesting to see how this unit adapts with Campbell now calling plays on offense. Detroit trots out 11 personnel (one tight end) 55.2% of the time, and 12 personnel (two tight ends) 29.8% of the time, according to SumerSports. Tight ends Brock Wright and Ross Dwelley will be asked to step up in LaPorta's place.

The Lions still have plenty of firepower offensively with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, but Jared Goff will certainly miss his big target in LaPorta. Up next for the Lions are Jameis Winston and the New York Giants at Ford Field on Sunday.