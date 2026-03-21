The Seattle Seahawks are taking the necessary steps to keep their championship core intact after exercising fifth-year options this week on wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and cornerback Devon Witherspoon, former first-round centerpieces from their 2023 NFL Draft class.

Instrumental pieces of the Seahawks' Super Bowl squad, Smith-Njigba and Witherspoon are now under contract for at least two more seasons after Seattle became the first team to use their fifth-year options this offseason ahead of the May 1 deadline. According to Over The Cap, Smith-Njigba's fully-guaranteed option is projected at $23.8 million while Witherspoon's option is just over $21.1 million.

Smith-Njigba has recorded consecutive 1,000-yard seasons as Seattle's top target in the passing game and established new career highs during the 2025 campaign with 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. His yardage total led the NFL and 79 of his receptions went for first downs, second only to Los Angeles Rams pass-catcher Puka Nacua.

"I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it's going to be a great deal," Smith-Njigba said. "God's timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we'll be ready for it. I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community, I give it my all, and I think that's worth a lot more."

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Smith-Njigba earned the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year honor and touched on his future with Seattle last month. He's now extension-eligible after franchise-record production and likely will receive a deal close — or one that exceeds — Ja'Marr Chase's annual average at $40.2 million.

"I would play this game for free," Smith-Njigba said. "I love this game so much. But you don't have to, and I'm learning to be a good businessman, and we need that check at the end of the day."

Terrific in coverage for the Seahawks, Witherspoon finished with 48 tackles ,seven passes defended and an interception in his third year as a starter on the outside. Opposing teams targeted Witherspoon less last season as the Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense (17.2 points) and ranked fifth in takeaways (25).

Witherspoon, a three-time Pro Bowl honoree, was once the last unsigned first-round pick in the 2023 cycle before agreeing to a fully-guaranteed four-year, $31.8 million deal. Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie set the market this offseason with a record-setting four-year, $124 million extension.