A week ago, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was listed as questionable ahead of the his team's Thanksgiving night showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 as he dealt with a right elbow injury. He suffered that injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams and as a result, barely practiced ahead of Seattle's 31-13 defeat against the 49ers, missing last week's Monday's practice, participating in a limited fashion on Tuesday and then fully practicing on Wednesday in the team's walkthrough before their game on Thursday.

This week, Smith is feeling much better despite absorbing a season-high six sacks while throwing for 180 yards and an interception in a losing effort.

"The difference was night and day," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday, via the team's website, when discussing Smith's practice performance in the lead-up to facing the Cowboys. "He was out there running practice and putting on a show for us as he does every week throwing the football all over the place. He did that exactly. He was full go the whole time, and that was not the case [last week]. We don't want to make a big deal about it, but it was pretty obvious it was a big difference."

However, Seattle could once again be without starting running back Kenneth Walker III on Thursday. He missed Week 12 with an oblique injury, and that malady prevented him from practicing on Monday and Tuesday this week.

"He's going to go into this game in question, there will be some question there," Carroll said.

Second-round rookie Zach Charbonnet ranks second on the team in rushing yards (308) and carries (67) while his 23 receptions this season rank fourth behind wide receivers Tyler Lockett (54), DK Metcalf (43) and first-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba (38).