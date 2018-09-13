Sean McVay shows off photographic memory, recalls exact plays he called during 2017 season

Sean McVay has a better memory that you. It's so good, in fact, that if this whole coaching thing doesn't work out, he could probably scratch out a living as a street performer or carnival act.

But if recent history is any guide, the second-year Rams coach isn't going anywhere. McVay is 12-5 since the start of the 2017 season and at 32 years old, he's considered one the league's most innovative offensive minds, in part because he never seems to forget anything. Here's the latest proof, via Bleacher Report:

So that was something.

But it's not the first time we've seen McVay recall the exact call from a specific moment in game long-since played. In July, he sat down with "Real Sports" interviewer Bryant Gumbel to undergo a similar line of questioning.

But for all the well-earned praise the media heaps on McVay, maybe is more the rule than the exception among NFL types. Shortly after Mike Tomlin was hired by the Steelers in 2007, he was asked about rumors that he had a photographic memory.

"Yeah, I do tend to remember issues like that and remember the moment that it was important and I can go back and dig it out," he told reporter Dale Lolley at the time.

But there are limits; when Lolley asked if Tomlin could remember with exacting precision reporters' names and where they worked, the coach said, "No, it doesn't carry over to everything. Just ball."

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also has a photographic memory (not the mention the ability to play at a Hall of Fame level with just one leg).

"He can recount the circumstances, decisions and sequences of events for virtually every significant football play of his life," ESPN.com's Kevin Seifert wrote in 2016.

And for his folksy, "aw, shucks" demeanor, former college and NFL coach Steve Spurrier apparently shared many of these same attributes.

The first thing I noticed about Steve Spurrier when I began covering him was the fact that he had a memory like this. There has to be a connection between recall like this and play-calling ability. https://t.co/znZFYfdUuO — Josh Kendall (@JoshatTheState) September 13, 2018

The Rams are coming off a 30-point win over the Raiders on Monday night. On Sunday in their home opener, they'll be 12.5-point favorites against the Cardinals (0-1). Four of our eight CBSSports.com experts expect Los Angeles to cover and all but one expects them to win outright.