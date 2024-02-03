History was made at the 75th Senior Bowl prior to the ball even being kicked off. Due to roster attrition on the National Team's defensive tackle group, Florida State's Braden Fiske was moved from the American to the National squad. This marks the first time a player has switched teams on the day of the game.

It's already been a notable week for Fiske, who has been considered a "draft winner" following his Senior Bowl week practices.

Specifically, draft analysts lauded Fiske's first-step quickness that he displayed during the week.

Fiske entered the week as CBS Sports' 160th overall and 15th-best defensive linemen prospect in this year's draft. During his lone season at Florida State, Fiske tallied 6 sacks and 43 tackles while helping the Seminoles capture an ACC title.

Before coming to Florida State, Fiske spent four years at Western Michigan, where he recorded 13.5 sacks and 148 tackles.