Several teams showing interest in former Broncos coordinator Mike McCoy

Several teams have reached out to recently fired Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, according to league sources, with interest in bringing him in to consult for them now, but it is unlikely he entertains any such offers. McCoy will be heavily coveted for coordinator jobs in January and the former Chargers head coach will most likely spend the holidays with his family and assess his options later.

McCoy was let go with the Broncos in a deep funk and with the team set to play its third starting quarterback this season due to performance issues. Their wide receivers have struggled to run precise routes and make plays and the team's suspect offensive line has made running the football a difficult chore as well. Many in the organization were surprised that McCoy was let go -- he did great work for the Broncos during his first stint there with Tim Tebow at quarterback and was highly thought of by John Elway.

Sources said that McCoy's departure is almost certain to be indicative of more changes coming to the Broncos staff next year, with all three phases of play sagging and rookie head coach Vance Joseph, who had just one year of NFL experience as a coordinator, struggling in his first year on the job. Denver has dropped to 3-7 and fallen well off the playoff pace, and Elway has not been particularly patient with his head coaches in the past.

Barring an organization installing him as their coordinator in-season, McCoy's colleagues expect him to wait until January before making any decisions about where he will coach next season.

The Broncos have finally turned their offense over to quarterback Paxton Lynch, their 2016 first-round pick, and he will work with Bill Musgrave as his offensive coordinator. Barring a significant turnaround from this latest quarterback change, the odds are strong that more change is coming in Denver, with speculation continuing to swirl that Joseph's tenure might last just one season should the team fail to compete in December.