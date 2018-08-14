Special fridges filled with victory beer will unlock when the Browns get their first win
If the Browns win for the first time since 2016, free Bud Light
The Cleveland Browns went 0-16 last season after going just 1-15 the year before. The Browns have not won a regular-season football game since Dec. 24, 2016. That's 598 days ago, for those of you who are counting.
But things are expected to be better this year. The Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor, which gives them a real, professional-quality quarterback. They added Jarvis Landry, which gives them a playmaker at wide receiver. They expect to have Josh Gordon back. They signed Carlos Hyde and drafted Nick Chubb. They have a ton of youth and upside on defense, like with Myles Garrett. They might add Dez Bryant.
So, we think they'll win at least one game this season. Maybe even more than that! We don't know how many games they'll win, noir when their first win will actually occur; but one thing we do know is what will happen if and when they win a game. A bunch of special fridges stocked with Bud Light will be delivered to various bars in and around Cleveland, and when the Browns win, those fridges will automatically unlock.
These are smart-tech fridges so they will all unlock simultaneously, automatically once the Browns get their first win. The beers will be free, according to ESPN.
For posterity's sake, the Browns' schedule goes like this: Steelers, at Saints, Jets, at Raiders, Ravens, Chargers, at Buccaneers, at Steelers, Chiefs, Falcons, BYE, at Bengals, at Texans, Panthers, at Broncos, Bengals, at Ravens.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie QBs all look really good early
Bryant McFadden joins Will Brinson to break down which rookie quarterbacks performed best in...
-
Dallas Cowboys training camp: WR battle
Davis Mattek has studied the 2018 Dallas Cowboys roster at length
-
Scandrick gets $1M for offseason
Scandrick signed with Washington after being cut by the division rival Cowboys earlier this...
-
2018 Preseason All-NFC North Team
There's a whole lot of talent among the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears
-
Carson Wentz: It'll be close for Week 1
Wentz feels good about rehab but says it's going to be a close call for the start of the 2018...
-
Kamara buried his ROY trophy in closet
Kamara was explosive during his rookie year in New Orleans, but he doesn't seem to care about...