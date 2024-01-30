The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly found their new leader on the offensive side of the ball. Per NFL Media, the Steelers are expected to hire former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator.

Smith was fired by Atlanta earlier this month just hours after the Falcons registered their third consecutive 7-10 season. Atlanta lost four out of its last five games, while Smith was criticized for not relying on his top offensive weapons enough. Hampered by quarterback issues, the Falcons finished with the No. 17 offense in total yards per game (334.3), and the No. 26 scoring offense (18.9 points per game). Overall, Smith went 21-30 in Atlanta with zero playoff appearances.

Smith did find success as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans from 2019-20. After working his way up from defensive quality control coach, Smith was promoted to offensive coordinator. In his second season, Tennessee had the No. 3 offense, and No. 4 scoring offense.

One facet of the Steelers offense that should receive a boost with the arrival of Smith is the run game. The Falcons boasted a top 10 rushing offense last year, and Titans star running back Derrick Henry had his two best seasons under Smith, including a 2,027-yard campaign in 2020. Henry led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns each year with Smith at the helm.

In 10 seasons with the Titans, Smith served as a defensive quality control coach, offensive quality control coach, offensive line coach, tight ends coach and offensive coordinator. Smith started his coaching career at the University of North Carolina as a grad assistant, and also spent time as a defensive assistant with Ole Miss and the Washington Commanders.