The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) will host the New England Patriots (2-10) at Acrisure Stadium for Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 14. Since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada two weeks ago, the Steelers have piled up 738 yards of total offense, their highest for any two-week stretch this season, but have only managed 26 points during that span. Meanwhile, the Patriots have scored only one touchdown in their last three games. Does that mean that you should load up on unders as you bet NFL player props for Patriots vs. Steelers on TNF?

George Pickens had 86 receiving yards last week despite Kenny Picket leaving the game with an ankle injury and the latest NFL prop bets list his over/under for total receiving yards at 38.5. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 14 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Steelers vs. Patriots NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines.

After analyzing Patriots vs. Steelers and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky goes over 180.5 passing yards. The former No. 2 overall pick has been a backup for the Bills and Steelers over the last three seasons and while his numbers haven't been prolific during that stretch, he has been serviceable when called upon.

Trubisky has thrown for 181 yards or more in three of the four games he's attempted at least 30 passes with the Steelers. He also played decently in relief of Pickett last week. The veteran threw for 117 yards and a touchdown in the second half despite stormy conditions that forced play to be stopped twice.

Now, he'll match up with a Patriots defense that has given up at least 183 passing yards in their last nine games. New England ranks 16th in pass defense and is stout against the run (third), so the AI PickBot is predicting that Trubisky cruises past his listed total, projecting he throws for 215 yards. See more NFL props here.

