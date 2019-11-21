Stefon Diggs investigating who 'new man on the Minnesota Vikings' is that Lizzo refers to in hit song
It's time we learn who this is really about
Rapper and singer Lizzo's hit "Truth Hurts" has people everywhere belting the lyrics, "New man on the Minnesota Vikings," but just who is this player she is referring to? Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he is trying to get to the bottom of it, and insists it is not about him.
On Thursday, Diggs was asked by Sports Illustrated if he had any insider information on who the mystery player could be. He said not only did he not know, but that he was very curious himself.
"I've been wanting to ask her that question since I heard the song. I need to know," he told SI.
He added that he had already done some investigating himself, asking around the locker room to see if anyone has any leads.
Via Sports Illustrated:
"Nobody has come forth and said anything... I've asked my teammates, nobody has said anything. But we're going to get to the bottom of it, I promise."
Diggs has a lot of work to do in order to break the case, especially because as it stands right now he does not know the Grammy nominated artist.
The song came out in 2017, but made waves this year, putting Lizzo on the map and giving the Vikings some free marketing.
During a concert in Detroit, Michigan, according to The Detroit Free Press, Lizzo told the crowd the person in the song was from their city.
Our clues so far are:
- Player on the team in or before 2017
- Not Stefon Diggs
- From Detroit
BET speculated that it could be Eric Wilson, who is from the area, or tight end Tyler Conklin who is also from around Detroit, though he was not on the Vikings until 2018.
We may never know.
"Truth Hurts" has been nominated for best song and pop solo performance at the 2020 Grammys.
