Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title -- his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- etching his name further into the NFL record books. Brady has more Super Bowl championships than any other franchise in NFL history (the New England Patriots have the most with six), but he also has a dubious NFL honor as the first player to win seven NFL championships.

Brady broke a tie with Herb Adderley, Fuzzy Thurston, and Forrest Gregg as each player won six NFL championships (NFL Championship Game era and Super Bowl era) heading into Super Bowl LV. His seventh title surpassed them all and matched Otto Graham for the most professional football championships ever (Graham won four championships in the All-American Football Conference from 1946 to 1949 and three NFL championships in the 1950s with the Cleveland Browns).

Thurston won NFL championships with the Baltimore Colts in 1958, the Green Bay Packers in 1961, 1962 and 1965 -- and won Super Bowls I and II with the Packers. Gregg and Adderley won three NFL championships in 1961, 1962, and 1965 and Super Bowls I and II with Green Bay. Both also won Super Bowl VI with the Dallas Cowboys.

Brady joined Bill Russell (Boston Celtics), Joe DiMaggio (New York Yankees), Mickey Mantle (New York Yankees), and Yogi Berra (New York Yankees) as the only players in the four major American sports to win seven championships and three MVP awards. Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP -- the most in Super Bowl history.

Brady is the second quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl with two different teams (Peyton Manning with Colts and Denver Broncos). He's the first player in NFL history to win a title in three different decades (2000s, 2010s, 2020s) and the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl title in each conference.