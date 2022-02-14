Matthew Stafford became a franchise icon with the Detroit Lions, setting the organization's all-time marks in passing yards (45,109) and passing touchdowns (282). Stafford and the Lions moved on after 12 seasons, as he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a move that would give the quarterback an opportunity to win a Super Bowl -- after never winning a playoff game in Detroit.

Stafford went on to win four playoff games and a Super Bowl title in his first year with the Rams, having support from his former team and the Detroit fans throughout the postseason.

"It was amazing," Stafford said to NFL Network after the game. "There's no reason for them to cheer for me anymore, and the fact that they did was just a true testament to who they are as people, and who they are as fans.

"To have that support all the way across the country here playing in this game, it means the world to me and my wife -- my family. They helped us through a bunch of tough times and are a huge reason I'm sitting here today."

Stafford completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns to 17 interceptions (102.9 passer rating) in his first season with the Rams, becoming just the second quarterback in franchise history to throw for 40 touchdowns in a season. He completed 70% of his passes for 1,188 yards with nine touchdowns to three interceptions in the postseason (108.0 rating).

In the fourth quarter of those playoff games, Stafford completed 67.6% of his passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns to zero interceptions with three game-winning drives. Stafford had his 35th comeback win when trailing in the fourth quarter and overtime and his 45th game-winning drive (regular season and postseason) -- the most in the NFL since entering the league in 2009.

Stafford completed his legacy in Los Angeles, but built it in Detroit. His fourth-quarter heroics this postseason came from lessons learned in a decade of making the Lions respectable.