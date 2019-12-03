Terry Glenn Jr., son of late Cowboys star Terry Glenn, dead of apparent accidental overdose at 22
His death comes just over two years after his father died in a car accident
Terry Glenn Jr., the son of former Cowboys wide receiver and Ohio State standout Terry Glenn, died from an apparent accidental drug overdose on Thanksgiving, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He was 22.
Glenn Jr. was reportedly found unconscious in a bathroom of his family's Ohio home on Thanksgiving by relatives. His death comes just over two years after his father died in a car accident. Glenn Jr. tweeted hours before his death on Thanksgiving Day about how hard the last two holiday seasons had been for him without his father.
The former New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys wideout was driving home from a Cowboys game on Nov. 20, 2017 when his car struck a concrete barrier, resulting in the fatal crash. An autopsy showed Glenn's blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit when he died, according to TMZ Sports.
Tragedies for the Glenn family reach beyond just the former NFL star and now his son. The wide receiver's mother was murdered when Glenn was just 13 and during his playing career, the Pro Bowler told Sports Illustrated that 10 of his family members and friends had died due to drug use, according to the Star-Telegram.
Glenn spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the majority coming as a member of the Cowboys and Patriots. Glenn hauled in 44 touchdowns during his time in the NFL. He was 43 years old when he died back in 2017.
