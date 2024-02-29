Laremy Tunsil is on the mend. According to NFL Media, the Houston Texans' star left tackle recently underwent knee surgery to clean up an issue that arose this season. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Tunsil missed three games due to injury in 2023, all due to the aforementioned knee injury. He sat out each of the Texans' Weeks 2 through 4 games. Once he returned to the field in Week 5, though, he was active and not listed on the injury report until he popped up as questionable with a groin issue in Week 16. (He played in that game.)

Tunsil, who turns 30 in August, is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl berth in five seasons with the Texans. After arriving via trade in 2019, he has been named to the Pro Bowl in each season that he has been healthy enough to play in more than five games. He spent his first three years in the league with the Miami Dolphins, before the team traded him to Houston along with Kenny Stills and fourth- and sixth-round picks for two first-round picks and a second-rounder.

He is widely considered one of the best left tackles in football, particularly in pass protection. He allowed just 23 pressures on 571 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus, and even that excellent mark was a slight step backward from when he allowed only 17 on 638 snaps in 2022.

Assuming he returns to full health, he should be able to play at a high level for several more years. His contract runs through 2026, so he should be expected to protect C.J. Stroud's blind side through the duration of his rookie contract, unless Tunsil's level of play unexpectedly falls off.