The Week 13 NFL schedule kicks off when the Dallas Cowboys host the Seattle Seahawks in a Thursday Night Football game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys (8-3) sit in second place in the NFC East standings, two games behind the Eagles. Dallas is coming off a 45-10 destruction of the Commanders on Thanksgiving. The Seahawks (6-5) are in second place in the NFC West standings, two games behind the 49ers. Seattle enters TNF on a two-game losing streak.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Dallas is a nine-point favorite in the latest Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed working for Pro Football Focus. He tied for 52nd place (out of 1,598 entries) in the 2022 Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, going 53-34-3 ATS. Those selections form the basis of his weekly SportsLine NFL best bets, which are 58-39-2 since the start of last season, including a perfect 3-0 record last week.

He also is an amazing 20-5 (+1435) on his last 25 NFL picks in games involving the Cowboys.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Cowboys vs. Seahawks and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Seahawks spread: Dallas -9

Cowboys vs. Seahawks over/under: 47.5 points

Cowboys vs. Seahawks money line: Dallas -432, Seattle +334

DAL: Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring offense (31.6 points per game)

SEA: Bobby Wagner ranks fifth with 113 total tackles

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has arguably the best offense in the league. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring offense (31.6 points per game). During its three-game winning streak, Dallas is averaging 42.3 points per game.

The Cowboys have a plus matchup against a Seattle defense that has struggled recently. Since the start of November, the Seahawks are giving up 27.8 points per game; only the Lions (31.0) and Commanders (30.5) have given up more over that time. Also, Seattle has been gashed for 154.3 rushing yards per game since the start of November, fourth worst in the league.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is having one of the best seasons of his career. The six-time first team All-Pro leads Seattle and ranks fifth in the league with 113 total tackles. The 33-year-old Wagner is on pace to reach 150 tackles for the fourth time in his career.

In addition, Dallas has not beaten a team with a winning record this year. The Cowboys' wins have come against the Giants (4-8), Jets (4-7), Patriots (2-9), Chargers (4-7), Rams (5-6), Panthers (1-10) and Commanders (4-8). Dallas is one of just five teams without a win against a team that's better than .500.

How to make Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup and while we can tell you he's leaning Under the point total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Cowboys spread to back, all from the expert on a 20-5 roll on picks involving Dallas, and find out.