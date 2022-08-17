NCAA Football: Kentucky at Missouri
The Tennessee Titans acquired safety Tyree Gillespie on Wednesday in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange, the Raiders received a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Missouri, Gillespie played in 11 games as a rookie, seeing time mostly on special teams, and recorded eight tackles. Gillespie joins Kevin Byard, A.J. Moore and Joshua Kalu on the free safety depth chart. 

Tyree Gillespie
LV • SAF • 37
Last season, the Titans made it to the playoffs after going 12-5 in the regular season and winning the AFC South. They lost, 19-16, to the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

The Titans' first regular season game will be at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 11 at 4:25 p.m.