The Tennessee Titans acquired safety Tyree Gillespie on Wednesday in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. In exchange, the Raiders received a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

A fourth-round pick in 2021 out of Missouri, Gillespie played in 11 games as a rookie, seeing time mostly on special teams, and recorded eight tackles. Gillespie joins Kevin Byard, A.J. Moore and Joshua Kalu on the free safety depth chart.

Last season, the Titans made it to the playoffs after going 12-5 in the regular season and winning the AFC South. They lost, 19-16, to the eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round.

The Titans' first regular season game will be at home against the New York Giants on Sept. 11 at 4:25 p.m.