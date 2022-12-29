The Tennessee Titans are once again one of the most injured teams in the NFL, and they have now lost one of their most important players for likely the remainder of the season. The Athletic previously reported that Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill underwent tightrope ankle surgery, but the veteran reportedly hoped to make a quick recovery to play in Week 18 vs. the Jaguars -- a game that will decide the AFC South. On Thursday, the team dashed those hopes, placing Tannehill on injured reserve, which will require at least a four-game absence.

Tannehill suffered what was the second injury to his right ankle on Tennessee's first drive of the eventual 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, when the quarterback was tackled by Khalil Mack, and had the ankle rolled up on. Tannehill was carted to the locker room, but returned to the lineup after just one drive off and finished the game. In speaking about the pain he was in that Sunday, Tannehill told reporters, "Whatever the top rating on the pain scale, it was that," per NFL Media.

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • #17 CMP% 65.2 YDs 2536 TD 13 INT 6 YD/Att 7.8 View Profile

Tannehill averaged 211.3 passing yards per game this season and threw 13 touchdowns compared to six interceptions. He struggled at times with a subpar wide receiving corps and the worst pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL, per PFF. Tannehill missed two games earlier this season after injuring his right ankle against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tannehill's future in Nashville is uncertain. The first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2012 signed a four-year, $118 million extension before the 2020 season, but according to Spotrac, there's an "out" in his contract this offseason. The Titans already fired general manager Jon Robinson. More seismic moves could be on the way.