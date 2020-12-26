Tom Brady is heading back to the postseason, only this time he'll be playing for another organization as the Tampa bay Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth in a 47-7 blowout victory over the Detroit Lions. In Brady's first year with the Buccaneers, he'll be heading to the playoffs as Tampa Bay snapped a 13-year postseason drought with the victory -- winning 10 games in a season for the first time since 2010.

Brady somehow accomplished a feat only Brady has done before in the win. Brady completed 22 of 29 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of the blowout, making it only the second time since 1991 a player had 340 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a half. The other player to do it was Brady, who accomplished the feat in Week 6 of the 2009 season against the Tennessee Titans -- a 59-0 New England Patriots win.

Brady also became the first player to make the postseason in 12 consecutive seasons (11 with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers). Per NFL Research, Brady is the only player in NFL history to play for 20 seasons with one team (Patriots) and later make the playoffs with another (Buccaneers). Quite the feat for a player who already as accomplished so much in his Hall of Fame career.

Brady finished with a perfect passer rating in Saturday's win, the first time he's accomplished that feat since 2010 and the third time he's done it in his Hall of Fame career. Brady tied Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning for the most games with a perfect passer rating (three). He also set the Buccaneers franchise record for touchdown passes in a season with 35, surpassing Jameis Winston's mark (33) set last year. The 35 touchdown passes are Brady's most in a season since 2015 when he led the NFL in touchdown passes with 36.

Brady now has 577 touchdown passes in his career, the most in NFL history. He has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions over the past three games, all Buccaneers wins. Brady is playing his best football at the right time of the year, just when Tampa Bay is about to enter the postseason for the first time since 2007.