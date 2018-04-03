Tom Brady's controversial trainer reportedly now working with another AFC team's QB

It looks like Tom Brady won't be the only NFL quarterback working with Alex Guerrero this offseason.

According to NFL.com, Brady's controversial trainer has picked up a new client in the form of Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch. Lynch has already worked with Guerrero once this offseason in a meeting that took place in Orlando, Florida. The two also plan to meet up again in mid-April for a training session that will take place at Guerrero's TB12 headquarters in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Apparently, Lynch has turned to the TB12 method in an effort to save his career, which hasn't really gone anywhere. Lynch has started only four games during his time in Denver, which started in 2016, when the Broncos selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft. Since then, Lynch has had multiple opportunities to win the starting job, but in each of the past two offseasons, he was beaten out by former seventh-round draft pick Trevor Siemian.

Of course, Lynch won't have to compete with Siemian this year; instead, he'll be competing with Case Keenum, who was signed by the Broncos in March. To prepare for the competition, which may or may not actually be a competition, Lynch is "doing deep-tissue stuff" with Guerrero and making "some nutritional adjustments" to his diet, according to NFL.com.

If Lynch plans to go the full-Brady route, that means he won't be eating sugar, white flour, olive oil, iodized salt, tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, eggplants, and all caffeine or dairy products this offseason. The TB12 Method also calls for you to drink a ridiculous amount of water each day, so Lynch will have to work that into his diet. Oh, and you have to limit your coffee and alcohol intake to almost nothing, although you are allowed to drink alcohol once in awhile, like when you're in a chugging competition with Stephen Colbert on national television.

Lynch will also need to be the most pliable person in Denver because pliability is a big part of the TB12 method.

As for Guerrero, he's a controversial figure because not everyone buys into his methods. Apparently, some players in the Patriots locker room feel like the whole TB12 thing is "like a cult." Bill Belichick has been so frustrated with Guerrero's methods that he actually stripped the trainer of many of his team privileges. According to a Boston Globe report from December, Guerrero has been banned "from boarding Patriots jets. His sideline access has been revoked. And he no longer is permitted to treat players other than Brady in his exclusive office at Gillette Stadium."

Of course, if the TB12 method makes Lynch a better player, then you can bet that the Broncos won't care at all if some of Guerrero's methods are controversial.

Anyway, if you want to eat like Brady, all you need to do is shell out $78 a week and join his at-home food delivery service. If $78 is too steep of a price for you, then you can buy something cheaper: Brady also sells a $50 bag of nuts.

On the other hand, if you have loads of money to spend on TB12 products, then you can try and get your hands on Brady's $200 cookbook. On the flip side of that, if you like books, but don't know how to cook, you can buy Brady's New York Times best-seller, "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance" for less than $20 on Amazon.

I have no idea if the TB12 method works, but If the Broncos win the Super Bowl and Lynch is the starting quarterback, I'm going to buy every copy of that book I can get my hands on.