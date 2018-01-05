Tom Brady's controversial trainer releases statement, appears to snub Belichick

In the hours after ESPN released their shocking story on the current state of the Patriots, we heard from a lot of people inside the organization who insist that the story isn't exactly true.

Everyone from Bill Belichick to Tom Brady to Brady's agent released a statement on Friday and it looks like we can now add one more person to that list: Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero.

Guerrero has been a central character in this whole ordeal. Not only is he reportedly one of the biggest reasons there seems to be a rift in the Patriots organization, but he also seems to be a thorn in Belichick's side.

According to the Boston Sports Journal, Belichick wasn't happy with the fact that some players were taking Guerrero's training advice over the advice that they were being given by the Patriots' medical staff.

Things apparently got so bad this season that Belichick actually stripped trainer Guerrero of many of his team privileges. According to the Boston Globe, Guerrero has been banned "from boarding Patriots jets. His sideline access has been revoked. And he no longer is permitted to treat players other than Brady in his exclusive office at Gillette Stadium."

As you can imagine, Guerrero probably wasn't thrilled with losing those privileges, which brings us to the statement he released on Friday.

"Throughout my career I have been blessed to work with many remarkable athletes in a variety of sports," Guerrero wrote. "With every one of these clients, my only goal has been to help them bring forth positive changes in their body and mind. I have always tried to be respectful of the staff each player answers to, and I have never tried to create divisiveness or conflict."

In the lengthy statement, which you can read in its entirety here, Guerrero mentions both Brady and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, but one name he conveniently leaves out is Belichick.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me in my career, and to the professional organizations that have allowed me to treat their players -- including the New England Patriots. I am grateful to Robert Kraft and his coaches and staff," Guerrero wrote.

On the heels of the ESPN story, you'd think that Guerrero would also thank Belichick directly as a way to possibly mend their relationship, but that's not what he did. Instead, Guerrero mentioned all the power players in the Patriots organization, except for Belichick.

Over the past few years, many people have tried to paint a picture of who I am...



In my own words: https://t.co/9k1rNuUPaz — Alex Guerrero (@AGuerreroTB12) January 5, 2018

Belichick has actually been asked about Guerrero several times this year and almost every time the trainer's name comes up, Belichick has given a short, somewhat perturbed answer.

Back on Sept. 20, the Patriots coach was asked if Guerrero's role with the team had expanded this year.

"No. He works at TB12," Belichick said. "He works with some of our players. I think that's pretty well-documented. He's not on our staff."

Back in December, Belichick was also asked if he had limited Guerrero's access to the team, and he completely ducked the question.

"Look, we have a lot of people that work for our team outside of the team, and there are different relationships, different situations with dozens of other people," Belichick said. "So, I'm not going to go through a case-by-case of what everybody does and so forth. That would be impossible to do, and I'm not going to do it."

The bottom line is that if Brady and Belichick are going to co-exist going forward, it seems that Belichick is going to have to figure out how to co-exist with Guerrero, who doesn't seem like his favorite person.