Travis Kelce has been moving up the all-time tight end marks at a record-setting rate, reaching another impressive mark for the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's divisional showdown with the Raiders. Kelce became the fastest tight end ever to 11,000 receiving yards, reaching the milestone in 154 games.

Kelce, who passed Tony Gonzalez last game as the Chiefs' all-time receiving yards leader, also beat Gonzalez as the fastest to 11,000 receiving yards by a wide margin. Gonzalez accomplished the feat in 191 games, so Kelce had him beat by 37 games. Antonio Gates reached 11,000 yards in 201 games and Jason Witten in 202.

Kelce is fourth on the all-time list for most receiving yards by a tight end, yet has a bit to go to catch Gates. He did pass Shannon Sharpe for fifth on the all-time receiving yards list last season -- and could catch Gates sometime in the 2024 season.

Most receiving yards by TE (NFL history)

Player Receiving yards Tony Gonzalez 15,127 Jason Witten 13,046 Antonio Gates 11,841 Travis Kelce 11,000* Shannon Sharpe 9,961

*-active

Kelce also averages the most receiving yards per game by a tight end in NFL history (72.0) and is a touchdown away from tying Jason Witten for fifth on the all-time list (73).

Most TD catches by TE -- NFL history

Player TD catches Antonio Gates 116 Tomy Gonzalez 111 Rob Gronkowski 92 Jimmy Graham 86* Jason Witten 74 Travis Kelce 73*

Kelce is also fourth on the all-time receptions list for a tight end, needing to record 955 to catch Gates for third. Gonzalez finished with 1,325 and Witten ended up with 1,228, so Kelce still has a ways to go.

Regardless, Kelce is one of the greatest receiving tight ends ever. He may be the best when all is said and done.