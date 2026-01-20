For the first time in his career, Trevon Diggs is a free agent after he was released by the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday after being with the team for less than a month.

A former All-Pro selection and two-time Pro Bowler, Diggs was claimed off waivers by the Packers late in the regular season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent his first five-plus seasons. Diggs made three tackles in two games with the Packers, including seeing brief action in the 31-27 loss to the Chicago Bears in the NFC wild card round.

Diggs, 27, enjoyed a fast start to his career that included leading the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021, his second season. His early success led to the Cowboys giving him a five-year, $97 million contract heading into the 2023 season.

A knee injury sustained in practice led to Diggs missing all but two games that season. He played in 11 games in 2024 but was sidelined for the final four games of the season after undergoing surgery on the same knee that he had injured a year earlier.

Why Cowboys chose to cut Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs now after 'accumulation of multiple factors' and what's next Garrett Podell

Diggs was placed on injured reserve this year after dealing with lingering concussion symptoms. He played in eight games for the Cowboys before being released on December 30. He was claimed by the Packers the following day.

Diggs is now free to sign with anyone, including the four teams that will be playing this weekend in the AFC and NFC Championship games. One of those teams, the New England Patriots, rosters his older brother, receiver Stefon Diggs.