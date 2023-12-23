Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has cleared concussion protocol and is traveling with the team to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the team confirms. Lawrence faced the risk of missing his first-ever football game due to injury, dating back to high school.

Lawrence, who suffered the injury in last weekend's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, is also still working through an ankle injury that he initially suffered during Jacksonville's Week 13 loss to the Cinncinati Bengals.

Despite injuring his ankle, Lawrence started the Jaguars' last two games. While he had his moments in each game, it was clear that Lawrence was playing in a compromised state. He threw three picks in the team's Week 14 loss in Cleveland and completed less than 60 percent of his throws in the following week's loss to the Ravens.

Trevor Lawrence JAC • QB • #16 CMP% 65.9 YDs 3525 TD 18 INT 10 YD/Att 7.16 View Profile

C.J. Beathard would have been in line to start should Lawrence not get the call. Beathard, who has been listed on the team's injury report with a left shoulder injury (he's been a full participant in this week's practices), is a seven-year veteran who has made 12 regular-season starts. He went 9 of 10 for 63 yards in relief of Lawrence during the team's loss to Cincinnati.

The Buccaneers and Jaguars are both in first place in their respective division.