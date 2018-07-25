Two weeks after supplemental draft, Giants' third-round CB reportedly out for season
Sam Beal was chosen by the Giants in the 2018 supplemental draft
Two weeks ago, the New York Giants selected former Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft. A few days later, the Giants signed Beal to a four-year contract.
On Wednesday, it was reported by ESPN's Diana Russini that Beal is out for the entire 2018 season due to a shoulder injury.
Beal declared for the supplemental draft after being ruled academically ineligible for the 2018 season. He was projected as a potential first-round pick in 2019 if he played out the season, but decided to go the supplemental route once it became clear he couldn't play in 2018. The Giants sacrificed their 2019 third-round pick in order to select Beal.
Chris Trapasso broke down what makes Beal an intriguing prospect while handing out grades for both picks made in the supplemental draft:
Beal's size, man-to-man ability and ball-skill flashes downfield, and playing zone should make him a versatile member of New York's defensive backfield as a rookie. He's tall and long enough to play on the outside and has enough quickness to slip into the nickel cornerback spot if needed.
Beal was expected to be a contributor to a strong a Giants secondary that includes Eli Apple, Janoris Jenkins, Curtis Riley, Landon Collins and Darian Stewart, but instead the Giants will have to make due without him.
