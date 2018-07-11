Giants reportedly take CB Sam Beal in third round of NFL Supplemental Draft

The Giants selected Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal in the third round of Wednesday's supplemental draft, according to several reports. Beal, who declared for the supplemental draft after being ruled academically ineligible for the 2018 season, joins a secondary that includes Eli Apple, Janoris Jenkins, Curtis Riley, Landon Collins and Darian Stewart.

Unlike the annual spring draft, the supplemental draft takes roughly 70 minutes (10 minutes per round) and is weighted by team record, similar to the NBA lottery. According to Pro Football Talk, the Giants (3-13 last season) had the fourth pick in each round while the Raiders (6-10) had the top selection.

Beal was the first player selected, meaning that no teams submitted names to be drafted in the first two rounds. The cornerback becomes the first player taken in the supplemental draft since 2015 when the Rams gave up a fifth-round pick for offensive lineman Isaiah Battle, who is currently on the Seahawks' roster but has yet to appear in a regular-season game. In 2012, the Browns used a second-round pick on Josh Gordon, and the year before, the Raiders gave up a third-rounder for Terrelle Pryor, who came into the league as a quarterback.

Cris Carter, a 1987 fourth-round pick of the Eagles, is the only player taken in the supplemental draft to make it to the Hall of Fame.

Chris Trapasso broke down what makes Beal an intriguing prospect while handing out grades for both picks made in the supplemental draft:

Beal's size, man-to-man ability and ball-skill flashes downfield, and playing zone should make him a versatile member of New York's defensive backfield as a rookie. He's tall and long enough to play on the outside and has enough quickness to slip into the nickel cornerback spot if needed.

The addition of Beal means the Giants lose their third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.