After a disappointing 2023 NFL Draft weekend, Isaiah Winstead decided to take matters into his own hands, and keyboard. Winstead, a former receiver at East Carolina, posted a highlight video on his Twitter page after going undrafted and not receiving an undrafted free agent offer immediately after the draft.

Winstead's persistence paid quick and considerable dividends. His highlight tape -- which had gotten 4.6 million views as of Friday -- caught the eye of the San Francisco 49ers, who signed him earlier this week. Winstead will now prepare for the team's rookie minicamp with the goal of earning a roster spot by the start of the regular season.

Winstead's road to the NFL included stops at three different colleges. He started his college career at Norfolk State after helping his high school team win consecutive state championships. Winstead spent two years at Norfolk State (where he caught 83 passes for 977 yards and eight touchdowns) before transferring to Toledo.

During his first season with the Rockets (2020), Winstead led the Rockets in receiving and was tabbed as a third-team All-MAC performer. He finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2021

Winstead saved the best year of his college career for last. During his lone season for the Pirates, Winstead -- a graduate student at the time -- caught 88 passes for 1,085 yards and six touchdowns and while receiving All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention honors. He caught a pair of touchdown passes in ECU's Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina.

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, Winstead's physical tools should give him a puncher's chance at making an NFL roster this season. His determination, which was on display following the draft, will likely further increase his odds at having a successful career in pro football.