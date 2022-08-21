Less than two months ago, KaVontae Turpin ripped off a 78-yard punt return for a score during the USFL playoffs as a member of the New Jersey Generals. On Saturday night, the reigning USFL MVP made his first big play as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, returning a kickoff 98 yards for a score in the Cowboys' preseason game against the Chargers. Turpin then found the end zone again after he ran back a punt 86 yards to pay dirt.

On the play, Turpin darted upfield while finding a crease created by the Cowboys' return team. He then darted right before turning on the jets to give the Cowboys their first score of the night.

On his punt return, Turpin immediately broke a tackle before he zig-zagged through the Chargers' special teams for his second score of the half.

The 26-year-old wideout is hoping to make an NFL roster for the first time. After a solid college career at TCU, Turpin spent time in Fan Controlled Football as well as European League of Football. He then joined the USFL, where he helped the Generals go 9-1 during the regular season.

Turpin is one of over 50 former USFL players who are currently on NFL rosters. Former NFL star and current USFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston feels that that number will increase over the next few weeks as teams continue to deal with injuries.

"There's opportunities for our guys who are in football shape and ready to go to jump into an NFL camp," Johnston recently told CBS Sports. "Their experience that they're going to have [in the NFL] is the reason we did this. I couldn't be happier for our guys who have had that opportunity to spend that time in training camp."